Wendy Aimee Porter and Andreea Sandu Announce Groundbreaking Virtual Event: 'The Top 100 Women in Power'

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Aimee Porter, the renowned entrepreneur and empowerment advocate, along with co-host Andreea Sandu, proudly announce “The Top 100 Women in Power,” a virtual summit designed to inspire and equip female entrepreneurs. Scheduled for July 1st-5th, this highly anticipated event is set to be the largest women’s virtual event ever, bringing together 2 million women from around the world to learn from 100 of the most influential and successful women in business today.

This unprecedented event is free for all attendees, making it accessible to women entrepreneurs globally. “The Top 100 Women in Power” aims to create a dynamic and supportive environment where women can network, learn, and grow. With 100 speakers sharing their insights and strategies for building and sustaining successful businesses, this summit promises to be an extraordinary learning experience.

Special guests Elena Cardone and Kathleen Cameron will headline the summit, sharing their invaluable insights. Elena Cardone, a billionaire businesswoman and the wife of Grant Cardone, will provide advice drawn from her extensive experience in entrepreneurship and investment. Kathleen Cameron, a celebrated author and mentor, will offer her expertise on personal development and business growth.

Wendy Aimee Porter and Andreea Sandu are dedicated to empowering women to reach their full potential and achieve financial independence through entrepreneurship. Their event will feature inspiring keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with practical tools and actionable strategies.

“We are thrilled to bring together such an incredible lineup of speakers for ‘The Top 100 Women in Power,’” said Wendy Aimee Porter. “This event is a testament to the power of women supporting women, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on women entrepreneurs around the world.”

For more information and to register for “The Top 100 Women in Power” event, visit https://crownedforsuccess.lpages.co/top-100-women-in-power-summit/

About Andreea Sandu

Andreea Sandu is a serial entrepreneur and business strategist with over a decade of experience in the entreprenurial and corporate world. She has successfully launched and scaled multiple businesses across various industries, including events, finance, and tech. Andreea is also a respected mentor and coach, known for her ability to transform businesses and empower individuals to achieve their highest potential. Her extensive experience and dedication to helping women succeed make her an invaluable co-host for “The Top 100 Women in Power.”

About Wendy Aimee Porter

is a visionary leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for women's empowerment. With a background in business and a passion for helping women achieve their full potential in business and mindset mastery, Wendy has dedicated her career to creating opportunities and platforms for female entrepreneurs.

As the founder and CEO of Crowned for Success, Wendy has built a dynamic community of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Her platform is renowned for providing invaluable resources, support, and mentorship to women entrepreneurs.

A motivational speaker and published author, her engaging and motivational content has made her a beloved figure among her audience, who look to her for guidance, inspiration, and actionable advice.

Wendy Aimee Porter continues to be a beacon of empowerment, helping women worldwide to achieve financial freedom, build their businesses, and step confidently into their power.