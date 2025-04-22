FPFX Technologies Partners with Acuity Trading to Deliver Enhanced Research Tools to Prop Traders Worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FPFX Technologies, the leading SaaS provider for institutional-grade prop trading technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Acuity Trading, a global leader in AI-driven trading insights, to bring Acuity’s award-winning Research Terminal to FPFX clients and PropAccount.com users.This collaboration represents a powerful alignment between two fintech innovators, both driven by a shared mission: to harness cutting-edge technology to streamline trading operations and elevate the user experience for traders. FPFX Tech is known for its end-to-end automated platform built specifically for the prop trading industry, empowering firms to scale rapidly and efficiently. The integration of Acuity’s Research Terminal into both FPFX Tech and its white-label solution PropAccount.com offers clients access to advanced data visualisation, AI-enhanced sentiment analysis, and a consolidated view of market-moving insights—all within one streamlined interface.The Acuity Research Terminal integrates multiple powerful tools including Analysis IQ, Asset Overview, NewsIQ, and Acuity Calendar events into a centralised, flexible platform that supports traders in making more informed decisions. This flexibility allows FPFX clients to integrate the full terminal or select individual components tailored to their needs.The partnership is now live across key trading regions including Southeast Asia, the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.Justin Hertzberg, CEO of FPFX Tech:“At FPFX Tech, our core mission is to simplify and automate the entire prop trading ecosystem for prop firm operators and to deliver the tools and trading experience their traders need to succeed. Acuity’s commitment to innovation and seamless integration aligns perfectly with our own. Together, we’re providing traders with the intelligence they need—faster, smarter, and more intuitively than ever before.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading: “We’re thrilled to partner with FPFX Tech, a company that shares our passion for innovation and user-centric design. By integrating our Research Terminal into their trader dashboards, we’re giving a new generation of traders the actionable insights they need to thrive in an increasingly data-driven market.”This partnership not only enhances the FPFX Tech core offering but also their white label offering at PropAccount.com, which allows entrepreneurs, influencers, and educators to launch branded prop trading firms in one week. By integrating Acuity’s tools into the PropAccount.com trader dashboard, users can access informed trading insights that can better inform their trade decisions. For white label clients, the aim is to support client retention and improve trader engagement.The FPFX Tech platform already supports complete automation from e-commerce checkout to account creation, AML/KYC, real-time trader dashboards, CRM integration, and dynamic risk management. The addition of Acuity’s intelligence tools further reinforces FPFX’s position as the comprehensive solution for the prop trading industry.About FPFX TechnologiesFPFX Technologies is the first SaaS solution built exclusively for the prop trading industry—and the largest of its kind. Trusted by industry leaders, including most brokers, FPFX Tech delivers automation, scalability, and robust integration, helping clients streamline operations and stay competitive in a fast-moving market. Learn more: https://www.fpfxtech.com/?afmc=ACU About PropAccount.comPropAccount.com is FPFX Tech’s white-label platform which allows users to set up a fully branded prop trading firm in just one week, offering FX, Futures, and Crypto trading on the world’s most popular platforms. Learn more: http://propaccount.com?afmc=ACU About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

