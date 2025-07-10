47% of Roles to Be Transformed by AI in Five Years, Say Tech Leaders

As opposed to replacing jobs in the future, tech leaders say AI is likely to transform up to 47% of roles by 2030.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A survey by business process automation specialist, ThinkAutomation and Censuswide revealed almost 50% of UK IT Managers forecast a change in its company’s existing roles within the next five years.Howard Williams, Commercial Director at ThinkAutomation said: "While many people have reservations about AI and Business Automation, we feel it's our job to educate people. New technologies are designed to help people work smarter, support businesses and harness a better working future."By incorporating the correct automations into daily tasks, skilled workers will be freed up to utilise their technical and human skills more. Saving significant time on mundane admin tasks could save businesses thousands, streamline workflows and ultimately allow for greater job satisfaction with workers who use their knowledge and expertise more readily."We're already seeing AI transform many platforms as we know it, Instagram, Facebook Ads Manager, Google search results – it’s no surprise that it’s predicted to transform jobs.In a bid to understand the current outlook on AI and automation in business, Parker Software asked what the main barriers to the adoption of the modern technologies were.Surprisingly, budget and data concerns are still top reasons why organisations are resisting business automation in 2025 with:• 40% citing budget and• 39% worried about data concerns• While only 21% have a fear of job displacementWhilst the survey did reveal 90% of companies have integrated AI in current core workflows, 21% of business leaders remain to be convinced of the cost-savings of AI.ThinkAutomation, a business process automation software which is enhanced with AI for intelligent communications, decision making and data processing. Howard believes the use of AI is only going to become more instrumental for business operations and ensuring data security.He said: “It’s great to see that business leaders are open to jobs being transformed by AI in the next five years.“It’s surprising that budget and cost is still a huge concern amongst business leaders as there is an abundance of case studies available to show how the benefits outweigh the financial outlays.”The advances in AI allow any organisation, whether it’s an insurance provider or a hospital to improve workflow and efficiencies. Many don’t realise the uses of AI include automating mundane tasks like approval of routine requests.In the survey, 21% of respondents said they believed AI is only for large enterprises. Whilst the likes of NASA, Cisco, Aon and Bank of America are vocal adopters of Automation Solutions like ThinkAutomation, it is a valuable tool for SMEs equally.Howard added: “Business automation has evolved beyond simple rule-based workflows to include AI, making automation more intelligent and adaptable. This allows businesses to enhance workflows with natural language processing, predictive analytics, and intelligent data extraction – Whilst doing it all with data privacy and security in mind.”For more information visit: www.parkersoftware.com/ Methodology Statement:The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 500 UK IT Managers. The data was collected between 24.04.2025 - 29.04.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.ThinkAutomation is a flagship platform of Parker Software, a recognisable and reputable software development company that houses multiple innovative products.Alongside platform, WhosOn both are designed to provide a dependable solution for businesses that require either workflow automation or live chat.All ThinkAutomation editions include AI integration, supporting providers like: ChatGPT, Azure OpenAI, Grok, and OptimaGPT (for fully on-premises AI). AI-generated responses can enhance and drive automation workflows, unlocking new possibilities for automation across industries.For further press information contact:Jade Tomlinsonjade@plinkfizz.com01782 630 777

