KAREN DICARLO RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Karen DiCarlo honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen DiCarlo, Executive Director of Santa Claus, was recently selected as Top Executive Director of the Decade 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field of medicine.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 1 Executive Director is selected for this distinction. Karen DiCarlo is recognized for more than three decades of experience in her field. Ms DiCarlo will receive this recognition at IAOTP's upcoming Award Gala this December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas www.iaotp.com /award-galaFor over three decades, Karen DiCarlo has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping children in need. Her journey began in 1986 when she first volunteered at Santa Claus, Inc., and has since evolved into a remarkable testament to the power of passion and dedication. Driven by a deep devotion to the cause, Karen's efforts culminated in her appointment as the organization's first Executive Director in 2012. Throughout the years, managing the operations and guiding volunteers at Santa Claus, Inc. has remained a true "labor of love" for Karen, reflecting her enduring dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of impoverished children.Under Karen's transformative leadership, Santa Claus, Inc. has experienced extraordinary growth, expanding its vital year-round programs to support impoverished families and children by over 1,300%. Today, 73 years after its founding, the organization reaches more than 250,000 children annually, providing essential necessities through its crucial Youth Enrichment Services (YES!) and seasonal programs that bring relief to children suffering in poverty.Karen has also played a pivotal role in establishing strong partnerships between Santa Claus, Inc. and a wide range of national and international corporations. Key partners include FedEx, Bank of America, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Amazon, Walmart, Toyota, Burlington Coat Factory, Kohl's, BNSF Railroad, Union Pacific Railroad, Mattel Toys, Disney, Hasbro Toys, Toys for Tots, Stater Bros. Charities, The Jack H. Brown Family Foundation, Good360, In-N-Out Burger, Ross, Target, Delivering Good, United Way, McDonald's, and The Community Foundation of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, among many others. These collaborative relationships enable Santa Claus, Inc. to provide millions of dollars worth of new products and services each year to children in need.Every day of the year, the organization distributes essential items such as clothing, shoes, socks, undergarments, toys, books, sports equipment, musical instruments, hygiene products, infant necessities, birthday bags, quilts, blankets, school supplies, warm coats, bedding, electronics, and more. Santa Claus, Inc. also delivers pallets of new products to 80 nonprofit organizations, major hospitals throughout Southern California, and dozens of school districts across the Inland Empire.Notably, San Bernardino County, the largest county in the United States, amplifies the reach and impact of these efforts. Thanks to Karen's leadership, Santa Claus, Inc. continues to transform the lives of children in need year after year.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. DiCarlo attended San Bernardino Valley College, where she obtained her Associate's degree in English.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Karen DiCarlo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Karen received the 2018 "Hero of the Heartland Award" from Stater Bros. Charities. The Sun Newspaper's "Outstanding Citizen Award" was handed to four SB County leaders during the Sun Newspaper's 100th-anniversary celebration, as well as the highly competitive 2016 "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the CSUSB "Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards." She was also selected as California Senator Connie Leyva's "Woman of the Year" for the 21st Congressional District. In 2023, Karen was awarded IAOTP's Top Executive Director of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. Earlier this year, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award; she graced the front cover of TIP Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders. She will receive recognition for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and her latest honor as Top Executive Director of the Decade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.Karen DiCarlo believes that individuals who volunteer for nonprofit organizations forge lifelong connections. Throughout her 30 years of dedicated service as a volunteer, she gained valuable insights into the profound rewards that come with serving others—rewards that are as meaningful as the benefits received by those being served.Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, three children, and ten grandchildren. 