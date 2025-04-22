AI InnoVision Brings Artificial Intelligence to Bid/No-Bid Decisions at Alabama Minority Vendor Program

Alicia Lyttle equips AEC professionals at MVP Alabama with AI tools and strategies for smarter bid/no-bid decisions.

This session proved that AI is not just for tech companies—it’s a game-changer for vendors bidding on public and private contracts.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI InnoVision , a leading AI education and consulting firm founded by Alicia Lyttle , delivered a high-impact virtual training at the Alabama Minority Vendor Program (MVP Alabama) on April 10, 2025. The session, focused on integrating artificial intelligence into the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors, attracted minority-owned businesses seeking practical strategies to modernize their bidding and proposal processes.Alicia Lyttle, AI strategist and CEO of AI InnoVision, opened the session with a clear and accessible overview of generative AI. She then guided participants through how to use AI in the bid/no-bid decision process, showcasing tools and techniques that improve speed, accuracy, and competitiveness.Each attendee received an exclusive AI Success Kit featuring:- Pre-built AI prompts tailored for RFP analysis- A curated list of AI tools for bid/no-bid workflows“This session proved that AI is not just for tech companies—it’s a game-changer for vendors bidding on public and private contracts,” said Alicia Lyttle.The workshop drew strong engagement and positive feedback from attendees who praised the session for its clarity, real-world relevance, and immediate applicability. Many were left inspired to integrate AI into their operations and procurement strategies.The Alabama Minority Vendor Program continues to support minority-owned businesses with innovative resources, and this session marked a pivotal step toward future-proofing the AEC industry through artificial intelligence.About AI InnoVisionAI InnoVision is an AI consultancy and education firm co-founded by Alicia Lyttle. The company empowers professionals and organizations to leverage artificial intelligence through training, strategy, and implementation. AI InnoVision helps clients stay ahead of the curve in the AI economy, from entrepreneurs to enterprises. Learn more at http://aiinnovision.com About the Alabama Minority Vendor Program (MVP Alabama)MVP Alabama is a statewide initiative designed to support and elevate minority-owned businesses across Alabama. MVP Alabama empowers vendors to compete and thrive in state procurement, construction, professional services, and other high-growth industries through a robust network of programming, training, and resources. Learn more at https://mvpalabama.com

