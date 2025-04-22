TOBY AND LEON COOPERMAN GIFT $500,000 TO SUPPORT RENOVATION OF THE HEALTH CENTER AT SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Toby and Leon Cooperman

Contribution Will Help Fund Major Facility Upgrades Slated for 2026

We are beyond grateful for Toby and Leon Cooperman’s continued support and generosity. Their contribution is not only a testament to the care we provide but also a catalyst for future improvements.” — Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has announced a $500,000 donation from philanthropists Toby and Leon Cooperman to support the upcoming renovation of its award-winning Health Center. The Health Center at Sinai Residences offers top-tier services in a resort-style environment, with care options spanning assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, and short-term rehabilitation.The Coopermans’ generous gift represents 10% of the projected $5 million renovation cost, with construction set to begin in 2026. The upcoming renovations will encompass the interiors of Sinai’s Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing neighborhoods, bringing innovation, enhanced functionality, and modern design to elevate the living experience for its residents.According to the Coopermans, their donation was inspired by a personal connection. Deeply impressed by the quality of care and personalized attention, the Coopermans were moved to give back in a meaningful way.“We are beyond grateful for Toby and Leon Cooperman’s continued support and generosity,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Sinai Residences.“Their contribution is not only a testament to the care we provide but also a catalyst for future improvements. We hope it inspires others in our community to join us in this important initiative.”Sinai Residences serves more than 345 residents across its luxury independent living apartments, 48 assisted living suites, 60 private skilled nursing rooms, and 24 memory care suites. The Health Center’s continuum of care offering includes:• Assisted Living: Around-the-clock clinical support in a luxurious setting that encourages independence.• Memory Care: A respectful, secure environment for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia—open to residents and nonresidents alike.• Skilled Nursing: Comprehensive, 24/7 medical care for both residents and those in the broader community.• Rehabilitation: The innovative Return to SELF program focuses on Strength, Endurance, Lifestyle and Function, offering physical, occupational and speech therapies.Recent accolades include:• Newsweek (2025): America’s Best Nursing Homes• U.S. News & World Report (2025): Best Nursing Home for Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation• Fortune (2024): #1 Best Workplace in Senior Living• Newsweek (2024): America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities• U.S. News & World Report (2023): 5-Star RatingAbout Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a five-star, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located on the campus of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County—the largest land-based Federation campus in the nation. Developed by Federation CCRC Development, a 501(c)(3) organization, Sinai offers state-of-the-art health care and a vibrant, active, and sophisticated lifestyle centered on wellness, connection, and purpose. While guided by Jewish values, the community is inclusive and welcomes individuals of all faiths and backgrounds. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.