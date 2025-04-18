SARAH ZOHAR SELECTED AS TOP LEAD INTERIOR DESIGNER AND OWNER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Sarah Zohar honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Zohar was recently selected as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the design and build industry, Sarah Zohar has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she has built a reputation for transforming high-end residential spaces into luxurious and functional sanctuaries.Sarah's areas of expertise include but are not limited to interior design, architecture, construction, CAD drawings, detailed installations, luxury home building, and creating exceptional, tailored design solutions that cater to each client's unique needs and style.Sarah is passionate about creating designs that enhance her clients' lifestyles. She draws inspiration from nature, food, fashion, architecture, science, and travel, always looking for new sources of creativity. Her ability to infuse design with energy, health, well-being, functionality, and beauty has made her a top leader in her industry. Multilingual and able to work with international clients, Sarah's artistic vision and energetic approach have earned her a reputation as one of the most innovative and dynamic designers in the field.Before embarking on her career path, Sarah graduated from the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, where she developed her foundation in design and honed her skills. She has worked on exclusive projects in Miami and Broward counties, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, and Sunny Isles Beach, as well as secondary homes in New York City, The Hamptons, and Deal, NJ.Throughout her illustrious career, Sarah Zohar has has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Sarah for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Sarah Zohar has is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Sarah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.sarahzdesigns.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

