The Albany Job Fair 2025 May 14th – Just Announced Veterans Hour Added

Albany Job Fair Billboard Navy Recruiters at the April 2025 Albany Job Fair Crowds of job seekers at teh April 2025 Albany Job Fair

The Albany Job Fair on May 14th will open from 1 pm- 2pm for Veterans early access to recruiters before opening to the public from 2 pm-6 pm.

We feel that our veterans have given a great deal to this country and we want to honor them and encourage our recruiters to hire military veterans” — Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair , now in its 14th year, returns Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 1pm to 6pm (the first hour is for veterans) at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s event features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.The Albany Job Fair is excited to open one hour early to allow veterans seeking jobs time with the recruiters from 1pm-2pm, before opening to the general public at 2 pm."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."What sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.“As someone who ‘s currently serving in the National Guard, I know that the transition from military to civilian life doesn’t always come with a clear roadmap, especially when it comes to meaningful employment. Our Veterans have the skills, discipline, and drive to succeed in any field; they just need the right opportunities. Job fairs like this help make that happen, connecting Veterans with employers who understand and value their experience. I’m proud to support efforts like this, and I’m grateful to everyone working to make sure Veterans have the tools they need to thrive,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies, TSA, Hudson Valley Credit Union, RYCOR, Ferrell Gas, Bass Pro Shops, Janitronics, SPHP, RPI, Express Employment, the US Navy, and supported by the NYS Department of Labor ahead of the event and on site. A representative from the NYS Department of Labor, Joseph Parker, Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, will be on hand to help veterans make the most of this great opportunity.“The Albany Job Fair distributes over 1,000 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair, accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings.Join us May 14, 2025, from 1p-6p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.DARCY KNAPP CONSULTING INCdba/ Albany Job Fair+ +1 518-872-1707email us at darcy@albanyjobfair.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedInInstagramYouTube

Albany Job Fair May 14, 2025

