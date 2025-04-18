Applications Open for 'Make It Accelerator' to Help Manufacturers Scale

Powered by U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant Funding

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Warehouse Business Accelerator is proud to announce that applications are now open for its new Make It Accelerator program, a four-month hybrid accelerator specifically designed to support manufacturing businesses in overcoming scale-up challenges and achieving sustainable growth.This transformative program is made possible through a $544,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), announced earlier this year, which supports the expansion of programs that strengthen regional economic resilience and promote innovation.“Manufacturing businesses face unique challenges, from shifting global supply chains to workforce shortages,” said Kat Hart, Program Manager for the Warehouse Business Accelerator. “We are excited to launch the Make It Accelerator—a unique program tailored to meet these challenges head-on and help manufacturing businesses grow stronger, smarter, and more sustainably.”The Make It Accelerator features a dynamic mix of in-person cohort training, virtual mentorship, and customizable education. Participating companies will gain access to targeted resources, expert guidance, and a peer network of like-minded businesses—all focused on overcoming real-world obstacles to scaling. A virtual information session on the Make it Accelerator program will be held on April 24, 2025 at 12 PM MT.The application deadline is April 30, 2025. Manufacturing companies based in Northern Colorado are especially encouraged to apply. To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.warehouseinnovation.com/make-it About Warehouse Business Accelerator and Innovation HubThe Warehouse Business Accelerator helps manufacturing businesses grow beyond the garage. Through targeted mentorship, access to shared industrial equipment, flexible manufacturing space, and specialized programs like the Make It Accelerator, the Warehouse supports scale-up phase companies as they transition from startup to sustainable success.

