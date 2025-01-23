Warehouse Business Accelerator Awarded $544,000 EDA Grant to Boost Economic Development in Larimer County, Colorado

Warehouse member Meshcomm Engineering collaborate on product development at the Warehouse Innovation Hub

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Warehouse Business Accelerator has received a $544,000 grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to expand and grow its incubation and acceleration programs for technology and advanced manufacturing entrepreneurs. This new funding will enable the Warehouse to further its mission by expanding capacity and support resources for businesses that drive economic diversity and foster quality job creation in Colorado.“This investment from the EDA is a game-changer for small and growing manufacturing and hard technology businesses. When our community’s innovative companies and pioneering entrepreneurs are surrounded by the resources they need to thrive, it creates direct economic benefits for the whole Northern Colorado region,” said Allison Seabeck, Executive Director of the Warehouse.“This funding allows the Warehouse to amplify our efforts to support tech innovators and manufacturing entrepreneurs at a critical stage in their growth, ensuring they have the resources and knowledge they need to scale successfully and contribute to the region’s economic resilience.”The EDA grant award will directly fund the launch of a new cohort-based business accelerator curriculum organized around the unique challenges faced by second stage companies working in advanced manufacturing and hard technology. By leveraging the Warehouse’s established partnerships and mentor resources, this investment will enable scaleup phase businesses to overcome scaling barriers, create more sustainable business models, and achieve long-term economic impact.The initiative to support the expansion of incubation models like the Warehouse is aligned with the EDA’s broader goals of fostering economic resilience, enhancing disaster recovery capabilities, and driving technology-driven economic development. The funding will also help ensure equitable access to essential resources for businesses in underserved communities across the region.According to the EDA award announcement, a division of the US Department of Commerce, “once completed, the project will foster economic resilience and support long-term recovery from natural disasters and wildfires by improving economic diversification, expanding technology-driven economic development, and enabling equitable access to essential business resources.”EDA grants are highly competitive and awarded based on project merit, applicant eligibility, and funding availability. This investment in Northern Colorado is a significant milestone for the region, providing a foundation that promotes economic health and technology innovation.“Through this project, we will not only support individual companies, but we will also be laying the groundwork for a more robust, diversified, and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem for hard tech and manufacturing in Larimer County,” said Seabeck. “We look forward to working with our partners to provide the resources needed to help the innovative technologies and businesses that are created here in Colorado to thrive in today’s rapidly changing economic landscape.”Stay tuned for further updates as the Warehouse Business Accelerator works to implement this exciting new project and continue strengthening the future of business in Northern Colorado.About Warehouse Business AcceleratorThe Warehouse Business Accelerator is dedicated to supporting early-stage technology and advanced manufacturing businesses in Colorado to overcome the challenges of scaling and growing. The Warehouse supports innovation and drives economic growth by offering just in time education, entrepreneurial mentors, and access to shared industrial equipment and flexible manufacturing space for scale-up phase businesses.

