Carry Live partners with COUGAR as an Official Game Chair Partner for League of Legends Championship Pacific 2025

COUGAR chairs will be used on-stage and in coaching rooms at the main Taiwan stadium and the broadcasting desks in Japan and Vietnam.

TAIWAN, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we gear up for Split 2 2025 of the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP), we’re thrilled to announce COUGAR as the Official Chair Partner of the LCP for the year.COUGAR’s premium gaming chairs will feature throughout the season—from the main stage and coaching rooms in Taiwan, to the broadcast desks in Japan and Vietnam—ensuring every player and on-air talent competes and performs in top-tier comfort.This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to providing pro-level conditions for world-class gameplay. With their heritage in high-performance gaming gear and ergonomic design, drawing from years of developing real gear for real gamers, COUGAR chairs are purpose-built to support peak posture and long-form competitive focus across the full length of a demanding season.Taking center stage this season is the Hotrod Royal, COUGAR’s flagship performance seat engineered for elite play. Inspired by the bold, streamlined aesthetics of motorsports, the Hotrod Royal features a body-embracing design and a multi-zone backrest anchored to a flexible FRP shell for full-throttle support, locking you in for the win whether you’re laning or roaming.“Esports is in COUGAR’s DNA. Playing RIOT games inspired many of us to join the industry, so being part of the LCP feels like coming full circle,” said Lio Huang, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at COUGAR Gaming. “We’re honored to support the players and talent of the LCP with chairs designed to keep them supported, comfortable, and game-ready through every moment that matters.”“We’re proud to welcome COUGAR as our Official Chair Partner for the 2025 season,” said Piotr Pilich, Head of Product, Esports, APAC EM at RIOT Games. “Together, we’re committed to creating the best possible environment for our players, and COUGAR’s dedication to performance-driven design makes them a natural fit for the LCP ecosystem.”Split 2 of 2025 of the League of Legends Championship Pacific kicks off on April 19 2025, with COUGAR chairs featured center stage, on the broadcast…and behind every legend in the making.For more information:LCP Match Schedule: https://lolesports.com/en-SG/leagues/lcp Watch the Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/@lolesportstw/streams ABOUT COUGAR COUGAR was founded in 2007 by a passionate team of engineers and gamers, who shared a vision of a new, ultimate gaming experience. At Cougar, we understand what it is to play, which is why we’re serious about gear: from bleeding-edge PC components and peripherals, to chairs and desks, we’re all about giving you what you need to take your game to the next level.

