TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Expands Access to Specialized Care in New Braunfels and Grayson County

Clinic expansions in New Braunfels and San Antonio broaden same-day appointment availability and enhance podiatry services for South Texas patients.

SAN ANTONIO, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine has announced the expansion of its New Braunfels and Grayson clinic locations as part of its ongoing efforts to improve access to specialized orthopedic and podiatric care across South Texas.In New Braunfels, the clinic is increasing its physical footprint and incorporating dedicated podiatry equipment. This upgrade is designed to support the growing need for podiatric services in the region, allowing TSAOG’s specialists to deliver more comprehensive foot and ankle care with improved efficiency.TSAOG will begin operating a physician-led clinic at its downtown location for the first time. The launch of the site marks a significant step in expanding the practice’s geographic reach and providing easier access to care for residents in and around the Grayson area.Both expanded locations will offer same-day appointments, ensuring patients receive timely evaluations and treatments without extended wait times. These developments align with TSAOG’s commitment to providing high-quality care for various musculoskeletal conditions.Founded in 1947 by Dr. John J. Hinchey, TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is the most extensive orthopedic practice in South Texas. The group specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions involving bones, joints, and muscles, including joint replacement, sports injuries, and spinal disorders. TSAOG also offers physical therapy, imaging, urgent orthopedic care, and more, creating a comprehensive care model that supports patients from diagnosis to recovery.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

