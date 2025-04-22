Amanotes Expands Reach to Global Music Game Lovers Through Alternative App Stores

Amanotes is the number one mobile music games publisher in the world and Southeast Asia’s biggest mobile apps publisher, with the mission of enabling everyone to experience music in any way they want

Amanotes Brings Top Music Games to Amazon Appstore, YouTube Playables, and Huawei App Gallery, WeChat Mini Games

This is key step toward our mission of Everyone Can Music to life—by making music games accessible everywhere, for everyone, no matter the platform.” — Thu Tran, Chief of Staff at Amanotes

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its mission of Everyone Can Music, Amanotes – the world’s #1 music game company – announces the expanded distribution of its hit titles across a variety of alternative app stores.In addition to the App Store and Google Play, Amanotes games are now available on Amazon Appstore, Huawei App Gallery, WeChat Mini Games, and YouTube Playables allowing millions of users around the world to experience interactive music gaming wherever they choose to play.Amanotes’ most iconic titles, including Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Duet Friends, and more, are rolling out across these platforms, ensuring maximum accessibility for growing and diverse global music lovers.The results are already promising. Over six months of rolling out, Magic Tiles 3 has been listed as Best Seller on Amazon Appstore, highlighting the demand for music gaming outside mainstream channels. Having achieved over 1 million downloads so far, the platform offers promising opportunities for Amanotes' expansion.On YouTube Playables, Amanotes is among the earliest adopters testing new formats. With strong user engagement and a new multiplayer mode currently in development, this partnership expansion helps to enhance social music experiences on the world’s largest video platform.The expansion reflects Amanotes’ ongoing commitment to innovation in both game design and distribution. Each platform offers unique touchpoints to reach music game lovers where they are – whether through mobile app stores, social ecosystems, or embedded game experiences on video and media platforms.Amanotes is a leading music-tech company, best known for creating the world’s most downloaded music games. With over 3.5 billion downloads and a portfolio of chart-topping titles, Amanotes combines interactive gameplay with music content to create unique, emotionally resonant user experiences. The company’s mission – Everyone Can Music – drives its innovation across gaming, music licensing, and platform distribution.For more information, visit www.amanotes.com

