Amanotes x NCS Partnership Drives Phonk's Popularity in Mobile Gaming with Successful Campaign

Amanotes is the number one mobile music games publisher in the world and Southeast Asia’s biggest mobile apps publisher, with the mission of enabling everyone to experience music in any way they want

Strategic In-Game Integrations and Targeted Campaigns Fuel Success for NCS Music in Amanotes' Popular Mobile Games

We’re thrilled with our partnership with NCS, bringing high-quality music that enhances our players' gaming experience” — Carter Pham, Licensing manager at Amanotes

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanotes, a leading global mobile game publisher, and NCS, a prominent music label known for its diverse catalog of royalty-free music, today announced the resounding success of their collaborative campaign, centered around the NCS track "Mortals." This landmark campaign has not only driven exceptional user engagement across Amanotes' popular mobile games but also significantly contributed to the rise of Phonk, a dynamic and emerging music genre, within the mobile gaming world.The campaign, which spanned across popular Amanotes titles like Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and Dancing Road, focused on enhancing the user experience by seamlessly integrating NCS music into the gameplay. "Mortals" was featured prominently in special in-app events, themed playlists, and dedicated promotions, resulting in a phenomenal surge in player activity.The results speak for themselves. "Mortals" reached over 6 million unique users and generated over 18 million song starts across the three games. Its impressive performance even propelled it into the top 15 most played songs in Magic Tiles 3 for October 2024 and Fed 2025, solidifying its status as a mobile gaming anthem.Additionally, the overwhelmingly positive reception towards the NCS catalog has been remarkable. The collaborative effort with the NCS team in curating a special playlist had a phenomenal impact on the recent Halloween event, driving 1.5M+ song starts and 14,000 hours of playtime for 'Ghost,' the key track in the playlist. This success opens up the new strategic opportunity with diverse global music partners.The success of these high-performing tracks was a result of strategic collaboration between Amanotes and NCS, driven by past data insights and player preferences. By analyzing in-game music performance, market reference, both teams identified key tracks with strong potential, ensuring "Ghost" “Mortal” and other featured songs resonated with players and maximized engagement.Beyond the impressive statistics, the campaign also served as a powerful introduction to Phonk for a global gaming audience. The genre's unique blend of dark trap, Memphis rap, and cowbell rhythms resonated strongly with players, demonstrating the potential of Phonk to become a dominant force in the mobile gaming soundscape."We are thrilled with the results of our partnership with NCS," said Carter Pham, Music Manager of Amanotes. "Music is an integral part of the gaming experience, and by collaborating with NCS, we've been able to provide our players with access to high-quality, engaging music that enhances their enjoyment of our games. The data clearly shows that this strategic integration has driven significant user engagement and contributed to the overall success of our titles."Charlotte Lee, General Manager of NCS added, "Mobile gaming represents a fantastic opportunity for NCS artists to connect with new audiences. We're delighted to have partnered with Amanotes, a company that understands the power of music in gaming. The success of tracks like 'Mortals' within Amanotes' games demonstrates the potential of this platform for music discovery and engagement."The campaign's success was driven by a multi-faceted approach, combining strategic in-app integrations with targeted out-of-app promotions. Amanotes leveraged its expertise in game design to seamlessly songs into the gameplay, while NCS amplified the campaign's reach through social media and cross-promotional initiatives. Additionally, Amanotes worked closely with NCS to create tailored in-app events, further engaging users and strengthening efforts to introduce new music to its global audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.