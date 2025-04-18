Berry Law Marks 60th Anniversary With Papillion Grand Opening and Portrait Unveiling Honoring Founder

Berry Law new office location- Papillion, NE Vietnam War courtroom military justice with John Stevens Berry Portrait unveiling featuring Hal Daub, John Stevens Berry, John S Berry , Jason Steiner

Berry Law celebrated its 60th anniversary with a new office in Papillion and a portrait unveiling honoring founder John Stevens Berry Sr.

We wanted to honor my father not only as a brilliant legal mind, but as a man who stood for justice in one of the most complex legal battles of the Vietnam War.” — John S. Berry

PAPILLION, NE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law kicked off its 60th anniversary year with the grand opening of a new office in Papillion on Friday, April 11, where CEO John S. Berry unveiled a commissioned portrait of the firm’s founder and renowned military defense attorney, John Stevens Berry Sr.

Painted by artist Sam McIntire, the portrait was revealed before a crowd of clients, Veterans, city leaders, and longtime community supporters during the open house celebration. The unveiling honored Berry Sr.'s enduring legacy as a decorated Vietnam Veteran, legal pioneer, and author of the memoir Those Gallant Men: On Trial in Vietnam.

The memoir recounts Berry Sr.’s role as the chief defense counsel in the now-infamous Green Beret Affair—one of the most politically charged military trials in U.S. history. The case, which involved the alleged CIA-sanctioned execution of a double agent in 1969, remains a flashpoint for historians, Veterans, and conspiracy theorists alike.

“We wanted to honor my father not only as a brilliant legal mind, but as a man who stood for justice in one of the most complex legal battles of the Vietnam War,” said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law. “This portrait captures his presence, his grit, and the spirit of service that still guides our firm 60 years later.”

Berry Law, founded in 1965, has grown from a solo criminal practice into a nationally recognized firm handling Veterans’ disability appeals and personal injury litigation. The new Papillion, Nebraska location is part of the firm’s broader expansion across Nebraska and into key regional markets.

Those Gallant Men remains in circulation and continues to draw attention for its explosive account of military law, intelligence conflict, and courtroom drama during wartime. The portrait will hang permanently in the Berry Law office as a tribute to the firm’s roots in military justice and its ongoing commitment to Veterans and service members nationwide.

