Berry Law Expands with New Papillion Location, Hosting Open House on April 11

PAPILLION, NE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law, a leader in legal advocacy with a strong focus on Veterans and personal injury, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Midlands Place, 312 Olson Dr, Ste 105, Papillion, NE, located on the southeast corner of S. 84th Street and Highway 370. The firm is celebrating this milestone with a special open house event on April 11, 2025, featuring live music presented by HEROSTOCK, complimentary food and drinks, and the official launch of Berry Law’s 60th-anniversary celebration.

Founded in 1965 by Vietnam War Veteran John Stevens Berry, Sr. with a legacy built on fierce advocacy for Veterans, unwavering commitment to justice, and a warrior ethos that defines its approach, the firm now takes another bold step in expanding its services to the Papillion community.

“This new location allows us to better serve clients in the Omaha metro area while continuing our mission of defending those who seek justice,” said Bob Musilek, Chief Marketing Officer at Berry Law. “Papillion has a strong military presence with its proximity to Offutt Air Force Base and a vibrant community, making it the perfect place to expand our services.”

The open house event will offer attendees an exclusive look at the new office, an opportunity to meet the Berry Law team, and a chance to network with community leaders, Veterans, and legal professionals. The live performance presented by HEROSTOCK will honor the firm’s deep-rooted connection to the Veteran community, reinforcing its commitment to those who have served.

For over 60 years, Berry Law has provided legal representation in Veteran disability appeals, personal injury cases, and criminal defense across the United States. The firm's relentless approach to fighting for justice has earned it national recognition, making it a choice for clients seeking dedicated and results-driven representation.

The Papillion office expansion is a testament to Berry Law’s continued growth and mission to provide legal support to more communities like Bellevue, Gretna, and the southern Omaha metro.

Event Details:

Midlands Place,

312 Olson Dr, Ste 105, Papillion, NE

April 11, 2025

Live Music by HEROSTOCK

Food & Drinks Provided

60th Anniversary Kickoff

Legal Disclaimer:

