PM-ProLearn Adds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt to List of GI Bill and VR&E Approved Certifications

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM-ProLearn, owned and operated by veterans, is at the forefront of providing military members and their families with opportunities to improve their careers and lives. Through expert training for professional certifications and partnerships with numerous military funding organizations, PM-ProLearn has helped thousands of students earn certifications at no cost to them.

PM-ProLearn is thrilled to announce that eligible service members can now use their Post-9/11 GI Bill or Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E/Chapter 31) benefits to cover the costs of obtaining their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB)—joining our list of approved certifications that already includes the Project Management Professional (PMP®), Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP®), and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM®). Family members using transferred GI Bill benefits or Chapter 35 may also be eligible for GI Bill funding, depending on their individual benefits.

For students using the Post-9/11 GI Bill (Ch33 or Ch35), PM-ProLearn’s deferred payment program allows them to enroll with a small deposit of $100, which the VA fully refunds in about two weeks. Only one month of GI Bill benefits is needed to cover the total training cost.

For students using VR&E (Ch 31), all training and exam costs are covered up front, with no out-of-pocket expense.

PM-ProLearn offers a full year of additional benefits, including but not limited to:

• Access to a comprehensive online study system that includes videos, flashcards, quizzes, and full-length practice tests.

• One-on-one instructor coaching and support

• Unlimited ability to re-attend live courses with an instructor, whether in-person or virtual.

• Exam Fee and a retest fee to ensure your success

Lean Six Sigma is a highly sought-after skill set recognized worldwide. Its methodologies are valued across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, IT, and more. Professionals certified in LSS are often considered for leadership and managerial roles due to their expertise in process improvement, cost reduction, and efficiency enhancement. In 2022, the average salary for a Six Sigma Green Belt in the United States was $110,500, typically ranging from $89,700 to $116,800, according to sixsigmaonline.org.

PM-ProLearn’s Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) has no entry prerequisites. To earn the certification, you must complete a 35-hour training course and pass a 2-hour proctored exam. The training is approved by the Council for Six Sigma Certification (CSSC) and the American Association for Lean Six Sigma Certification (AALSSC).

Chief Strategy Officer of PM-ProLearn, Josh Atkinson, said: “PM-ProLearn is excited to partner and collaborate with AALSS. Through this collaboration, we are now able to offer our Lean Six Sigma Green Belt through Chapter 31 (VR&E), Chapter 33 (Post-9/11 GI Bill), and Chapter 35 programs. This is a huge opportunity for veterans and their family members to be able to invest in themselves and earn another professional project management certification. Process improvement is a critical business capability.”

For more information on how to enroll using your GI Bill or VR&E benefits or to learn more about the training programs available, visit PM-ProLearn.com.

About PM-ProLearn

PM-ProLearn is a professional development training company that offers upskilling and reskilling services for veterans, civilians, and corporate teams. Founded by a retired U.S. Marine, PM-ProLearn is certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PM-ProLearn provides certification training for PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAPM®, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and Certified Change Management Professional, as well as training programs for corporate teams and complete military units. Since 2017, PM-ProLearn has trained over 18,000 students, integrating battle-tested leadership strategies with business expertise to develop impactful leaders and drive organizational growth for its clients.

