PM-ProLearn Eases Financial Barriers for Veterans with New GI Bill Deferred Payment Program

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PM-ProLearn is excited to announce a new deferred payment program to help GI Bill recipients with the initial upfront costs of project management training for the PMP and PMI-ACP certifications.

The Project Management Professional (PMP) and Agile Certified Professional (PMI-ACP) are globally recognized certifications in the project management industry. Not only do these certifications help veterans ease into civilian roles, but they also help make them more marketable in a competitive job market, increase their salary potential, and award them additional skills and knowledge using industry best practices that can provide them with increased career opportunities.

PM-ProLearn, an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) with the Project Management Institute (PMI) is now making it easier for veterans, active duty, reserve, national guard military members, or their qualified family members to use their CH33 or CH35 Post 9-11 GI Bill for certification training. When these individuals elect to use this benefit, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) requires that the beneficiary pay the full cost of the training program directly to the vendor. The beneficiary may then submit for reimbursement from the VA which usually takes about two weeks. Because of their steadfast dedication to helping our military, PM-ProLearn has eliminated the need for this up-front payment through a Deferred Payment GI Bill Program. PM-ProLearn’s goal is to reduce the burden of upfront training costs for our nation’s Warriors and put them on the fast-track to achieving their PMP or PMI-ACP certification.

"In our relentless pursuit of lowering barriers for America's heroes to enter lucrative, civilian careers, PM-ProLearn has just made another huge gain. Our executive and legal teams worked together to develop the Deferred GI Bill Payment Program empowering any GI Bill recipient to get their PMP or PMI-ACP certification without a large financial burden. We are committed to serving those who so selflessly defend our great nation and I'm so proud that the PM-ProTeam has once again delivered on that commitment." - Tim Dalhouse, Founder and CEO of PM-ProLearn.

How does it work?

Under the Deferred Payment GI Bill Program, PM-ProLearn students are only required to submit a $100 down payment rather than the full costs upfront. They are then enrolled in their training with a promissory note for the remaining balance. This promissory note acts as a line of credit similar to putting the cost on a credit card and submitting payment back to the credit card company. The student then requests reimbursement from the VA for their $100 deposit as well as the remaining balance for their promissory note. Once the VA reimbursement process is complete and the student receives their funds, they pay PM-ProLearn the balance of the promissory note which allows them to start class.

PM-ProLearn’s PMP and PMI-ACP certification programs include training, exam fees of up to two attempts, and more. Each certification only takes one month of GI Bill eligibility and students will have a full year to access the PM-ProLearn learning system and the ability to attend and re-attend as many live instruction courses as they wish.

Jade Brown, a PM-ProLearn PMP Alumni stated “I started off not knowing if I really wanted to begin this journey, mainly because I wasn’t sure how to translate the many projects I managed while being active duty. Eventually, in my indecisive journey, I saw a post from PM-ProLearn about helping veterans with their application and providing the PMI knowledge we need for the exam. So, I enrolled in the PMP Boot camp, and not only did I receive the knowledge, but also the assistance with the application process. For all veterans and transitioning service members it’s a plus to take their course because you can use your GI Bill or other military funding options to fund the course. Ryan King was a great and knowledgeable instructor!”

Myles McCadney, another recent graduate of PM-ProLearn, had this to say about the PMP program, "Completing PM-ProLearn’s PMP Prep Course was a game-changer for my career in project management. The course exceeded expectations with its comprehensive syllabus coverage, expert instructors, and practical insights from real-world examples. I appreciated the diverse learning methods, including interactive lectures and simulated exam sessions, tailored to different learning styles. The staff provided exceptional support, guiding me through exam preparation and promptly addressing queries. Thanks to the course, I not only passed the PMP exam with ease but also gained newfound confidence in my abilities as a project manager. I highly recommend PM-ProLearn’s PMP Prep Course to anyone seeking to excel in project management. It's not just a course; it's a transformative journey toward professional success."

If you’d like to get started earning your PMP or PMI-ACP certification or to just learn more about PM-ProLearn, visit PM-ProLearn.com/request-info today!

About PM-ProLearn

PM-ProLearn is a professional development training company offering upskilling and reskilling services to veterans, civilians, and corporate teams. Founded by a retired U.S. Marine, PM-ProLearn is certified by the US Dept of VA as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of the Project Management Institute (PMI). PM-ProLearn offers comprehensive certification training for the PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAPM®, Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Change Management Professional, and offers tailored training programs for corporate teams and full military units. Founded in 2017, PM-ProLearn has taught over 18,000 students on their mission to empower their clients with the knowledge, skills, and abilities they need to achieve their personal and organizational project management goals.