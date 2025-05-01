New Owner of Costa Rica Recovery Aims to Make Drug Rehab Available to Costa Ricans and Travelers from North America

Costa Rica Recovery Logo Scott Huseby, New Owner of Costa Rica Recovery Recovering Patients Participate in Yoga

Scott Huseby’s journey from accomplished entrepreneur to compassionate recovery advocate came about after experiencing the healing power of recovery firsthand.

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Huseby is the new owner of Costa Rica Recovery in San José, and he has purchased the rehabilitation center in order to provide a safe, uplifting environment for newly recovering individuals to focus on their underlying issues and implement changes to stop using drugs and alcohol.

The residential rehabilitation program allows for privacy and removes the pressures and interruptions of home, so that the person undergoing treatment can give their full focus to the unique holistic program that addresses the physical, spiritual, and mental aspects of recovery.

This immersive program appeals to visitors from other parts of Latin America, the United States and Canada. In order to make more of an impact in Costa Rica, Scott has implemented a 50% discount for Costa Rican residents who want to receive treatment at the center (residents need to have lived in Costa Rica for 10 years, see below for contact information).

“Addiction touches people of every background, and by making treatment available, we aim to make a positive difference in San José, and all of Costa Rica,” said Scott.

Prior to becoming the owner of Costa Rica Recovery, Scott Huseby started Huseby & Associates in 1989 in East Charlotte, North Carolina out of a spare bedroom in his house. Over the course of the next few decades, he grew the company to over 40 locations and completed 34 mergers and acquisitions of other court reporting firms. Huseby, Inc., was recently sold for an undisclosed amount and is still one of the largest and most respected litigation support companies in the world, with hundreds of employees in the US and thousands of independent contractors around the world.

Scott Huseby is a Registered Professional Reporter, accredited with the National Court Reporters Association and worked for the Western District of North Carolina as an Official Court Reporter from 2001 to 2007.

Beyond his professional success, Scott discovered a deeper purpose after experiencing the healing power of recovery firsthand. In 2013, after the death of his mother, father, uncle and several close friends due to alcohol abuse, Scott acknowledged his own difficulties with alcohol and entered treatment at Dilworth Treatment Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The calling to help others led him to Costa Rica, where he became the owner of Costa Rica Recovery. Scott now uses his leadership and lived experience to walk alongside others on their recovery journey, offering the same hope and healing that changed his life.

When Scott isn’t at the facility supporting participants and staff, he continues caring for himself and others through community connection. He frequently attends Sober Surfers 12-Step meetings, a group he helped cultivate in a peaceful coastal region of Costa Rica. These gatherings often take place at a tranquil retreat affectionately known as The Treehouse, where recovery, nature, and fellowship intertwine.

Scott’s life is a testament to the power of new beginnings, and to the belief that healing is possible for everyone.

More About Costa Rica Recovery:

The treatment program's location in healing Costa Rica offers privacy and removes the pressures and interruptions of home, allowing clients to fully engage in a unique holistic treatment program that addresses the physical, spiritual, and mental aspects of recovery.

Scott Huseby has collaborated with the clinical team to create a holistic program that goes beyond simply stopping drug or alcohol use. Clients complete the program well-grounded in recovery principles and daily practices.

Evidence-based therapeutic practices like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), rational emotive behavioral therapy (REBT) are incorporated into the one-on-one counseling sessions to help the client progress through the stages of change.

There are also many experiential and holistic elements included, such as yoga, mindfulness and meditation activities, art therapy and nature excursions to help complete the transition to a joyous life without drugs or alcohol.

For More Information:

Costa Rica Recovery Center can be reached at 1 (866) 804-1793, or through their website: https://costaricarecovery.com/. The facility is located in the city of San José, Costa Rica.

