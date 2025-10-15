Lucky Duck Foundation Makes Fundraiser for Unhoused and Under-Employed Veterans in San Diego a Huge Success

Veterans Navigation Center Logo The Lucky Duck Foundation logo Jay Wylie - The Veterans Navigation Center Founding Board Member

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterans Navigation Center (The VNC) just completed a month-long fundraiser to help improve the lives of San Diego’s at-risk veterans, and The Lucky Duck Foundation generously matched the donations, resulting in the most successful fundraiser in The VNC’s history.

The funds will be used by the San Diego-based organization to hire veterans to help other marginalized veterans get back on their feet, find employment and housing, and get assistance with other tasks, like accessing their veteran’s benefits.

“To get such great support in the form of donations was already a huge development for The VNC,” says Jay Wylie, a Founding Board Member of The VNC and a Naval Veteran himself. “To then have it doubled by the Lucky Duck Foundation makes this fundraiser transformational for our organization, allowing us to hire more support staff and locate more services to help the veterans who contact us,” continued Jay.

The Lucky Duck Foundation's CEO, Drew Moser, said its donation aligns with his organization’s mission to help the unhoused in San Diego.

The Lucky Duck Foundation is a San Diego-based nonprofit that matches donations to organizations that are making a difference in the lives of at-risk San Diegans, particularly unhoused individuals. According to the San Diego Regional Task Force on the Homeless, San Diego has one of the largest unhoused populations in the U.S., and veterans represent around 15-20% of the overall unhoused population in the area.

The VNC was founded in 2019 by the principals of Confidential Recovery, which is a San Diego-based outpatient drug rehabilitation program that treats veterans. These counselors and behavioral health facilitators, many of them veterans themselves, recognized a glaring need for San Diego’s veteran population to receive help in some key areas: like housing, employment assistance, and accessing their benefits.

For more information on The Veterans Navigation Center, visit https://veteransnavigationcenter.org/ or call (858) 567-9191. For more information on The Lucky Duck Foundation, visit https://www.luckyduckfoundation.org/.

