Speedtech International Achieves Platinum Converter Status with VELCRO® Companies

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedtech International Inc. , a leading manufacturer and fabricator of hook and loop products and specialty fasteners, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Converter status by VELCROUSA. This designation places Speedtech among an elite group of only four companies in North America to receive this honor.What’s a VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter Velcro Companies has several Distributors that buy and resell finished VELCRO® Brand products . These Distributors vary in size and market and geographical focus.Velcro Companies’ ‘Converter’ designation recognizes a unique subset of Velcro Companies’ Distributors who are qualified in converting VELCROBrand materials for customers’ applications or needs.Speedtech has years of experience in fabrication and customization, has an excellent service record, reputation in the marketplace, and meets several other criteria set forth by Velcro Companies.Our Platinum Converter status allows us to utilize Velcro Companies’ expertise with any R&D Project. Combine that with our one-of-a-kind fabrication skills, and we deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to all of your business needs.“Our partnership with Velcro Companies has always been a cornerstone of our business, and this recognition further solidifies our leadership in the industry,” said Chris Karnowski, President of Speedtech International.“Being named a Platinum Converter is not only an honor but also a reflection of our dedication to providing the highest quality fastening solutions to our customers. We are excited to continue working closely with Velcro Companies to bring innovative products to market.”As a Platinum Converter, Speedtech will work with VELCROCompanies to provide our customers advanced technical expertise, new products, and comprehensive support.For more information about Speedtech International and its full range of products and services, please visit speedtechinternational.com or contact sales@speedtechinternational.com.

