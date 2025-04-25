Capital Vacations Highlights the Health Benefits of Travel for Seniors

Health and Well-Being Series 3-3

Exploring how travel enhances cognitive function, emotional well-being, and longevity for seniors.

Staying active and socially connected is critical for seniors’ overall well-being, and travel offers a perfect opportunity to do both.” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, a company focused on reimagining travel experiences by connecting independent resorts with travelers through technology and vacation products, is spotlighting the transformative health benefits of travel for seniors. Studies show that traveling later in life can improve cognitive function, enhance emotional well-being, and contribute to a longer, healthier life.According to a study published in the Journal of Travel Research, seniors who travel regularly experience improved mental agility and a lower risk of dementia. The study highlights that engaging in new experiences while traveling stimulates brain function, leading to improved memory retention and problem-solving skills.Travel: A Key to Healthy AgingBeyond cognitive benefits, travel has been linked to better physical health among seniors. A study by the Global Commission on Aging and the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found that men who take annual vacations are 32% less likely to die from heart disease. Similarly, women who vacation at least twice a year have a significantly lower risk of developing heart-related conditions. Travel also promotes social engagement, an essential factor in healthy aging."Staying active and socially connected is critical for seniors’ overall well-being, and travel offers a perfect opportunity to do both. Whether it's a relaxing beach escape or an adventurous cultural experience, vacations provide seniors with enriching opportunities to connect with others and maintain a fulfilling lifestyle," said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsEmotional and Mental Well-Being Through TravelResearch from the American Journal of Psychiatry suggests that seniors who travel frequently report lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. New environments and experiences stimulate positive emotions, helping to reduce loneliness and increase overall happiness.Bary emphasizes the importance of relaxation and exploration for seniors: "Travel allows older adults to break from routine, embrace new experiences, and create lasting memories. We work to make travel easy and enjoyable for seniors, ensuring they can reap the full benefits of their well-earned vacations."Making Travel Accessible for SeniorsCapital Vacations is dedicated to offering stress-free and memorable travel experiences for seniors. With a wide variety of vacation options, from peaceful beachfront resorts to tranquil mountain retreats, the company helps older adults find the perfect getaway that suits their interests and mobility needs.For more information on Capital Vacations and how to plan your next trip, visit www.capitalvacationspackages.com About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our innovative technology platform and curated vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic tools that help increase revenues across multiple channels. Additionally, we service over 1,000,000 travelers each year with a focus on enhancing the owner and guest experience and building long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com.

