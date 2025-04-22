Retired Physician, Climate Change Consultant, and Author Dr. David Comings Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urgency of global warming and the existential challenges it poses have found a new advocate in Dr. David Comings, a retired physician, neuroscientist, and esteemed geneticist, who has turned his expertise towards solutions for combating climate change. With a rich background in behavioral and molecular genetics, Dr. Comings has transitioned from a prolific career in medical research at the City of Hope Medical Center, where he published over 490 peer-reviewed papers, into a devoted environmental consultant and author.

In his previous life, Dr. Comings led the Department of Medical Genetics at City of Hope, gaining a reputation for his meticulous research and groundbreaking insights into human genetics. Now retired, he has redirected his analytical skills to exploring and addressing the most daunting problem of our time: climate change. With a critical and evidence-based approach, he has distilled his research on climate change into a compelling books: “If I Were a Billionaire, These Are the Four Things I Would Do to Combat Global Warming to Help Save the Planet, The Science of Global Warming.”

Available for free download at The Comings Foundation, “If I Were a Billionaire” is a comprehensive work synthesizing scientific research with practical solutions, emphasizing the crucial role of technology and policy in mitigating climate disruption. The book outlines innovative, actionable strategies for reducing atmospheric CO2 levels by utilizing methods such as reverse ocean acidification, enhanced weathering, and the use of basalt formations for long-term carbon storage. Dr. Comings advocates for an Apollo-length scale project, reminiscent of a global “Phoenix Project,” to achieve gigaton-level CO2 sequestration.

Recognizing the inaction of governmental forces, Dr. Comings has instigated a grassroots movement by sending his book to over 950 billionaires in the U.S. and all politicians in Washington, encouraging them to redirect resources towards implementing these scientifically-grounded solutions.

“Did Man Create God?”: Exploring Rational Spirituality

Dr. Comings also explores spirituality through a scientific lens another book, “Did Man Create God?” This book provides a nuanced examination of the genetic roots of spirituality and the potential for a harmonious existence between rational and spiritual thinking—without being antagonistic towards personal faith. The book has been hailed as a seminal work in understanding the science of spirituality and religion.

From the Lab to the Field

Dr. Comings draws parallels between his genetic research and his climate work, emphasizing the need for careful analysis and innovative problem-solving. He highlights the impact of human activity on ecosystems and argues against passive reliance on inadequate solutions such as large-scale tree planting. Instead, he champions action that combines scientific rigor with fervor in engaging policymakers and the public.

Grounded in Dr. Comings’ vision for a sustainable future, “If I Were a Billionaire” is not just theoretical musings. It confronts inertial power structures while offering evidence-based solutions that are scalable and economically viable. Through his work, Dr. Comings urges stakeholders at every level to recognize the critical juncture at which humanity stands and to work collectively towards viable solutions.

A Call to Action

Dr. David Comings invites scientists, policymakers, business leaders, and the public to join in the urgent fight against climate change. By bridging the gap between scientific research and public policy, Dr. Comings is working hard to inspire a movement that addresses climate change with the same vigor and resources that humanity has allocated to other monumental projects.

About Dr. David Comings:

David Comings, MD, is a retired Head of the Department of Medical Genetics at the City of Hope Medical Center. He remains a dedicated researcher and advocate, contributing significant literature in genetics and now focusing on resolving climate change through scientific innovation and strategic action.

