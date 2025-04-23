Instro AI Solutions and AMRC Cymru Invite UK Manufacturers to Unlock New Efficiencies Through Innovation Funded AI trials

Instro AI Solutions logo Pritesh Patel, Senior Manufacturing Research Engineer - AI, the AMRC Cymru Phil Sanders, Co-Founder and Commercial Director at Instro AI AMRC Cymru Logo

Applicants will be selected to receive AI chat-like support for site engineers based on their organisational data and materials. The trials will assess the real business benefits of AI in areas such as machine troubleshooting and customer service

SHERINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instro AI Solutions and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru have today announced the launch of a series of Growth Through Innovation funded Generative AI trials to explore the impact of AI-powered knowledge assistants in manufacturing. Manufacturers are invited to apply to the trials , which offer a unique opportunity for them to be at the forefront of their sector’s digital transformation—using Generative AI to instantly access information buried in technical manuals, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), engineer reports, audit logs, and more. A recent Instro AI Assistant deployment has saved sheet metal machinery manufacturer AMADA over 950 field engineering hours to date.Addressing the Hidden Cost of Information OverloadMany manufacturers face the challenge of accessing accurate information quickly—whether for machine troubleshooting, SOPs, safety checks, or customer service. Teams spend valuable time searching through PDFs, spreadsheets, or relying on senior staff to interpret documentation.Instro AI Solutions offers a sector-customisable Generative AI Assistant, designed to transform how knowledge is accessed and applied across an organisation by staff, partners and customers. Trained on technical documents, manuals, training materials, customer records, process and compliance information, the AI Assistant provides instant, accurate, and context-aware responses to everyday questions—boosting productivity, reducing errors, improving decision-making and customer service at every level. Unlike traditional search or chatbot tools, the Instro AI Assistant can interpret complex queries, summarise detailed documents, signpost to key information sources and tailor natural language responses to the specific needs of an organisation.Phil Sanders, Co-founder and Commercial Director at Instro AI Solutions, said: “Together, we are giving manufacturers a way to unlock value hidden in their documentation and processes. With the AMRC as our partner, we’re showing how generative AI can deliver real outcomes—faster decisions, better training, and more consistent customer experiences.”The trial is 45% funded through a Growth Through Innovation grant and supported by AMRC Cymru’s expertise in sector innovation and digital transformation.Pritesh Patel, Senior Manufacturing Research Engineer - AI, the AMRC Cymru, added: “This collaboration puts manufacturers at the heart of the innovation process. These trials will help businesses test and shape a technology solution that’s practical, measurable, and tailored to their sector.”Join the four-week trial and drive manufacturing innovationFour prototype AI Assistants will be co-developed and tested with early adopter businesses from applications received from across the UK. Each business participating in the trial will work with Instro AI Solutions and AMRC Cymru to configure the AI Assistant with their own content and processes.Over a four-week live deployment, teams across engineering, sales, compliance, and customer support will test the solution in day-to-day operations.At the end of the trial, each business will receive a bespoke impact report covering:● Quantified Time Savings across technical, sales, and support functions● Use Case Insights such as audit preparation, customer response time, and onboarding● User Feedback including AI accuracy ratings and estimated ROI● Strategic Summary to inform further adoption and investmentAbout Instro AIInstro AI Solutions has developed the ‘know-it-all’ Instro AI Assistant which is customised to an organisation’s local requirements, so staff and end users no longer have to sift through lengthy documents or complex instructions. Instro provides tailored snappy chat-based support for an organisation's systems, procedures and resources. Learn more about Instro AI Solutions at https://www.instro.ai About AMRC CymruAMRC Cymru is part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster. It turns world-leading research into practical improvements for industry, helping to boost businesses productivity and sharpen their competitive edge, while saving time, money and energy, fostering collaborations and partnerships between industry, academia and government to deliver cutting-edge research, development and innovation for better products and processes; while driving forward sustainable manufacturing technologies for net zero, creating the vital step-changes needed in the low-carbon transition.Based in a £20m state-of-the-art applied research centre in Broughton, North Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, AMRC Cymru is managed by the University of Sheffield and is a member of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, a consortium of leading manufacturing and process research centres backed by Innovate UK. The HVM Catapult’s new digital factory hub, based in Baglan, South Wales, is a partnership between HVM Catapult, funded by UK government, and the Welsh Government, building on the success of AMRC Cymru to advance manufacturing technology innovation and support Wales’ green industrial transformation.

