Mistplay Appoints Sampsa Jaatinen to Lead AI Innovation as Chief Data and AI Officer

The opportunity to apply AI to improve how millions of gamers discover, connect, and earn rewards – while also helping publishers grow their communities of loyal gamers – is incredibly motivating.” — Sampsa Jaatinen, Chief Data and AI Officer, Mistplay

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mistplay , the pioneer of play-and-earn in the rewarded ad space, today announced the appointment of Sampsa Jaatinen as Chief Data and AI Officer. With more than 20 years of experience applying machine learning and advanced analytics to business challenges, Jaatinen will spearhead Mistplay’s data science vision to develop AI-driven solutions that deepen player engagement, optimize publisher outcomes, and unlock new growth opportunities.As a founding member of Unity Technology’s Data Science Team, Jaatinen brings deep expertise in scaling ad networks, predictive modeling, and automated decision-making systems. At Mistplay, he will focus on further innovating on the company’s data foundation, optimizing personalization and recommendation systems for players, and advancing predictive tools to help publishers acquire and retain high-value users more efficiently and effectively. His leadership will also guide Mistplay’s continued investment in ethical AI and data governance as the company continues scaling globally.“I’m thrilled to be joining Mistplay at such an exciting time of growth” said Jaatinen on joining the team. “The opportunity to apply AI to improve how millions of gamers discover, connect, and earn rewards – while also helping publishers grow their communities of loyal gamers – is incredibly motivating. By putting data at the center of how we innovate, we’ll continue to build on Mistplay’s legacy as the pioneer of play-and-earn and continue to lead the rewarded industry forward.”Mistplay CEO, Tricia Han, added: “Sampsa brings both the technical depth and business acumen needed to scale data-driven innovation at Mistplay. His track record of turning complex data challenges into strategic advantage makes him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth. His work will be central to strengthening our solutions for both gamers and publishers alike.”Looking ahead, Jaatinen’s appointment signals Mistplay’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in mobile gaming loyalty, acquisition, and monetization. By investing in world-class data leadership, Mistplay is positioning itself to deliver even more personalized, ethical, and scalable solutions for the millions of gamers and hundreds of leading publishers who rely on its solutions.About MistplayMistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded advertising and monetization solutions to mobile game and app publishers worldwide. These solutions help drive sustainable growth by leveraging Mistplay’s proven Helios AI engine and play-and-earn model, most recently ranking as a top Global Scaled Ad Partner (Android) in Singular’s 2025 ROI Index. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Mistplay partners with publishers to unlock scalable rewarded engagement. For more information, visit business.mistplay.com.

