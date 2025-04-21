MetaGPT Open-Sources AFlow for Automated Agent Workflow Optimization

ICLR 2025 framework uses MCTS to generate optimal workflows, enhancing performance and attaining GPT-4 results at lower costs.

FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MetaGPT open-source community, including researchers from DeepWisdom and HKUST(GZ), today released AFlow. This novel framework automates the generation and optimization of Agentic Workflows for large language models (LLMs). Accepted to the prestigious ICLR 2025 conference, this work addresses the significant manual effort and cost typically involved in designing and debugging effective agent workflows.AFlow tackles the challenge by reformulating workflow optimization as a search problem. It represents workflows as code-based graphs, where nodes define LLM calls (model, prompt, and parameters), and edges represent logic and dependencies. Using Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS), AFlow systematically explores this space to discover the most effective workflow configuration for a given task, automatically handling prompt tuning and structural adjustments. The framework incorporates predefined "Operators" representing common agent patterns to enhance search efficiency.Published research demonstrates AFlow's substantial advantages. On average, workflows discovered by AFlow outperform manually designed baselines by 5.7% and other automated methods by 19.5% across diverse benchmarks, including coding, math, and question answering.Crucially, AFlow enables significant cost savings. Optimized workflows allow smaller, less expensive models to achieve performance comparable to state-of-the-art models like GPT-4o, using as little as 4.55% of the inference cost. This breakthrough makes deploying powerful AI agents more economically viable.By automating the complex workflow creation process, AFlow dramatically reduces development time and the need for specialized prompt engineering. The framework is designed for broad applicability, supporting various LLMs and adaptable to custom tasks.AFlow is now open-sourced on GitHub , inviting developers to leverage automated workflow optimization for their own applications.Read the ICLR 2025 accepted paper on arXiv Access the code via GitHub (MetaGPT repo)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.