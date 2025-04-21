Newtimes Hair Announces the Grand Opening of Its U.K. Office

ALL U.K. Based Salons and Hair Replacement Studios Will Receiv Their Products Locally Without Customs Hassles, as well as Daytime Customer Service!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newtimes Hair is excited to announce the grand opening of its new office in the UK, marking a significant step in the company's expansion into the European market. This new facility will allow Newtimes Hair to deliver its top-tier hair replacement systems, wigs, toppers, extensions, and related services more efficiently to clients across the U.K.

Located in the UK, the new office features not only office space but also a fully equipped warehouse and showroom designed to process orders for the UK and several other European countries. While the company is still in the process of perfecting its warehouse (with a few finishing touches underway!), it is already offering local delivery services to hair professionals and studios. This development provides the added benefit of avoiding customs delays, alongside the convenience of factory-direct pricing. These improvements ensure local professionals can access top-quality products with ease, all while benefiting from competitive prices.

"We are proud to say that Newtimes Hair has been dedicated to serving our clients from the very beginning," said Luci, Head of the UK branch. "Our focus has always been on providing exactly what our customers want, ensuring their satisfaction above all else. It's a mindset that continues to drive our success, and it's what sets Newtimes Hair apart."

Looking ahead, Newtimes Hair is eager to build on the success of its US operations and believes the UK office will be a game-changer for the local industry. With its innovative solutions, superior customer service, and now the added convenience of local delivery, Newtimes Hair is poised to redefine what it means to do business in Europe.

"What I like the most is their customer service," said Callum, a Manchester-based hair replacement specialist who has worked with Newtimes Hair for over six years. "They never argue with you. I buy hair systems from them every single week, and they are very prompt with all your queries. Their responsiveness is unmatched. "

Having grown significantly during the pandemic, Newtimes Hair deeply values customer loyalty. The company understands that maintaining a customer is just as important as acquiring one, and it is this commitment to customer satisfaction that has fueled its growth. Whenever they have the opportunity, they prioritize reinvesting in their operations to enhance the customer experience.

Today, Newtimes Hair has expanded its global reach, serving over 100 countries, including the United States and Europe. The company operates branches in key locations, providing fast, efficient delivery services while maintaining strong relationships with local salons and studios. Its U.S. office has already achieved an impressive 100% client conversion rate since its opening, further cementing the company's reputation for exceptional customer service and product quality. The opening of the U.K. office represents another step in making Newtimes Hair's high-quality products more accessible to European clients, offering factory-direct pricing and streamlined delivery.

Newtimes Hair prides itself on using only the finest materials in the production of its hair systems. Each product undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure durability, comfort, and a natural appearance. As the company continues to innovate within the industry, it remains dedicated to setting new standards for hair replacement solutions.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the new U.K. office, please contact them today: https://www.newtimeshair.com/contact-us.

About Newtimes Hair

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Qingdao, China, Newtimes Hair is a global leader in the hair replacement industry. The company is renowned for producing a wide range of high-quality hair systems for both men and women, including lace, skin, and mono base toupees, integration systems, hair toppers, and 100% Remy human hair wigs and extensions. All its products are made from ethically sourced human hair and cuticle-aligned Remy human hair. With a commitment to excellence, Newtimes Hair's products are designed to provide the most natural look and feel, ensuring clients regain their confidence and satisfaction.

https://www.newtimeshair.com/

Newtimes Hair Opens a New Facility in UK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.