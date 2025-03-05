Lordhair to Showcase Cutting-Edge Hair Solutions at IBS International Beauty Show New York 2025

Each time Lordhair joins IBS, we cherish connecting with customers and learning their journeys. IBS also helps raise awareness of our work with LHH, aiding children with hair loss.” — Leah - Marketing Lead

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lordhair, a brand that has been dominating the hair industry over the past two decades will be attending the IBS International Beauty Show, New York City, 23rd - 25th March 2025. This year the event is being held at the Javits Convention Centre, 11th Avenue and presented by American Salon.

This event is due to be the largest beauty, spa and wellness occasion in NYC. Over 3 days, 30 thousand guests will be attending more than 400 exhibits. They will also have access to over 200 beauty classes taught by featured educators.

The IBS International Beauty Show New York 2025 is exclusively for beauty professionals. The highly anticipated three day event will provide hands-on experience in the form of trending beauty classes and seminars where attendees are able to interact and participate. Last year’s show included exciting competitions, live fashion shows and celebrity appearances. All of which are rumoured for this upcoming year also. Educators will be revealing innovative advancements in beauty products including hair system solutions. One booth will be run by Lordhair, a business with over 20 years of experience following a truly unique process to create hair systems for people struggling with hair loss and medical conditions. They will be delivering a unique look into the world of non-surgical hair replacement options. Exhibiting their products and services, which will be available for purchase on the day, customers will be gaining primary exposure to hair system options and the selection of resources available. This will include live hair cutting demonstrations and activities. The exhibition will also be available via livestream for those unable to attend on the day.

"Each time Lordhair participates in the IBS, the results are always positive. We cherish connecting with customers face-to-face and learning about their journeys. The IBS has been instrumental in raising awareness for our work with LHH, Little Heroes Hair, helping children with hair loss. This personal connection and meaningful impact define Lordhair, and we're eager to continue this tradition at IBS." - Leah - Marketing Lead

Introducing ‘Little Heroes Hair’, Lordhair's Charity Initiative for Children with Hair Loss. At this year's International Beauty Show, Lordhair will be highlighting their public welfare venture. Lordhair stands as a beacon of hope, offering support and empowerment to young warriors experiencing hair loss. They will delve into the heartwarming mission of Little Heroes' Hair and how it is making a profound impact on the lives of children facing medical hair loss by providing hair systems free of charge. Their aim is to make a positive difference in the lives of these children and their families by offering practical support and emotional encouragement. In addition to providing these wigs for kids, Lordhair also works with experts such as trichologists, dermatologists and pediatricians to research childhood hair loss with the hope to one day eradicate this complication. Stop at Lordhair’s stall at this year's IBS event to take a picture with their famous Angel Wall.

Lordhair as a brand has been propelling innovation in the hair care industry for the past two decades whilst never losing sight of its founding mission; to brighten and change the lives of each customer. The company provides high-quality hair systems and accessories that use pioneering technologies to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. Empathy and diversity are some of Lordhair's core values that make them stand out in the industry.

For more information about Lordhair and future events, please visit https://www.lordhair.com/.



Lordhair Customer Service is available 24 hours a day via:

We are in IBS, We are in New York!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.