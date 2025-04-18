WinXDVD Launches Easter 2025 Bundle: 10-in-1 Multimedia Software at 80% Off

WinXDVD 2025 Egg-cellent Easter Deals

Digiarty unveils 2025 Easter event, slashing the price of 4 flagship products by 80% discount, from a $218.80 value to $39.95, with 6 free bonus tools included.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, the developer of the WinXDVD product line, has launched its 2025 Easter promotion, offering a 10-in-1 multimedia software bundle at an 80% discount. Through April 30, 2025, customers can obtain the entire package—normally valued at $218.80—for $39.95. The bundle includes four full-featured programs and six additional utility tools, providing functionalities such as DVD ripping, video processing, AI-driven video and image enhancement, and media file management and more. The promotion operates on a limited daily availability and concludes on April 30, 2025. Further details and access to this Easter promotion can be found at: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm

Celebrate Easter with the exclusive WinXDVD bundle, a complete set of tools made to meet different multimedia requirements. Digitize DVD collections, including treasured Easter home movies; create DVD backups; enhance video and image quality with AI for a fresh look; organize Easter photos; convert audio and video formats for seamless sharing with family and friends; and transfer files between devices effortlessly. The core products included are:

Winxvideo AI: Winxvideo AI, a leading video upscaler software and all-in-one multimedia toolbox, supports video conversion, AI enhancement, screen recording and basic editing. It utilizes AI to upscale video to 4K, stabilize shaky footage, interpolate frame rates, reduce audio background noise, and enhance image quality with detailed refinement. The built-in GPU acceleration facilitates swift batch processing, all while maintaining offline data privacy.

WinX DVD Ripper: WinX DVD Ripper is built to copy DVD to ISO or DVD folder in original quality and convert physical DVDs to digital formats. The software handles scratched and region-locked discs, providing adaptable output for mobile, NAS, and Plex libraries. With Intel Quick Sync/NVIDIA NVENC/AMD hardware acceleration, a standard DVD can be digitized in about five minutes, ideal for extensive DVD collections

WinX DVD Copy Pro: WinX DVD Copy Pro enables sector-by-sector cloning, ISO creation, and DVD-to-DVD backups. It is often mentioned for its ability to copy DVD, even damaged or unplayable discs, preserving DVD structure and menu navigation.

WinX MediaTrans: WinX MediaTrans functions as a file transfer and management tool for iOS users, offering two-way data sync between iOS devices and computers. It supports HEIC to JPG conversion and non-destructive media exports, catering to iPhone and iPad users’ file management needs of photos, music, videos, and various other file types.

Complementing the core WinXDVD products, the bundle also includes six supplementary tools valued at $225, expanding its utility to satisfy a broad spectrum of user needs.

 Vov Sticky Notes – Create and manage desktop reminders for tasks and events.

 AnyViewer v5.1.0 – Remote desktop tool for secure access and control across devices.

 Wise Care 365 – System utility for cleaning junk files and optimizing PC performance.

 IObit Software Updater – Keeps installed programs up to date with one-click updates.

 Photo Stamp Remover: Allows users to remove watermarks and unwanted objects from digital photographs.

 Donemax Disk Clone: Offers the ability to clone HDDs, SSDs, and USB drives, as well as create bootable backups for Windows computers.

This Easter promotion is subject to a daily quota and is available on a first-come, first-served basis until April 30, 2025. Interested individuals can find complete details about the discounted software and bonus gifts, and access the offer, at: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.