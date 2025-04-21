The Artistic Ascent of Buyankhishig Unurbayar (buynaa.art)

Emerging Mongolian artist gains international attention following auction success and global exhibitions

NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mongolian contemporary artist Buyankhishig Unurbayar is receiving growing recognition on the international art scene following the successful auction of her work at Phillips, one of the world’s leading auction houses. With a unique visual language rooted in personal introspection and Mongolian spiritual traditions, Unurbayar’s artistic evolution has taken her from Ulaanbaatar to global galleries and art fairs.

Early Life and Education

Buyankhishig Unurbayar was born in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in 1989. Raised in a creative household, she was introduced to the world of art at a young age. Though she pursued a degree in International Journalism from the University of Humanities, her artistic inclinations remained central to her identity.

She began painting professionally at the age of 17, exploring various techniques and media. Her early work was defined by experimentation and an emotional connection to themes of femininity, spirituality, and personal memory.

Career Milestones and Artistic Style

In 2016, Buyankhishig held her debut solo exhibition titled Büüvei at Marshal Gallery in Ulaanbaatar. The exhibition marked a turning point in her career, leading to future opportunities both in Mongolia and abroad.

Her works, often characterized by layered oil techniques and symbolic motifs, reflect Mongolian philosophy and meditative stillness. Buyankhishig’s paintings have since been showcased in exhibitions across Portugal, Thailand, and Mongolia, attracting interest from collectors and curators alike.

A major highlight came in 2024, when several of her paintings were auctioned at Phillips, solidifying her presence in the international art market.

Upcoming Exhibitions and International Presence

With her work now in private and public collections, Buyankhishig continues to expand her international profile. Upcoming exhibitions include:

• Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair, Florida

• Solo Exhibition in Seoul, 2025

• Boracca Art Gallery, New York, 2026

These events underscore her growing influence and the universal appeal of her visual storytelling.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Outside of her studio practice, Buyankhishig is also committed to community-based work in Mongolia. Alongside her sister, she co-founded the initiative “Good Mothers, Happy Children”, a charitable project supporting single parents and children through outreach and creative programs.

Selected Artworks Included

This press release includes a selection of Buyankhishig’s original artworks, offering insight into the themes and techniques that define her practice.

