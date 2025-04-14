CREATIVE FORCES MARKETING AGENCY LAUNCHES LUXE.TV ASIA-PACIFIC

International luxury media network expands regional presence with new base in Asia

LUXEMBOURG, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXE.TV, a global media network focused on lifestyle, arts, and luxury, has expanded its footprint in Asia with the launch of its first Asia-Pacific region. The initiative was led by Creative Forces, a marketing and content agency with over 16 years of experience operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

LUXE.TV currently reaches approximately 490 million households in over 90 countries and is recognized for its distinctive, high-quality content covering luxury products, travel, culture, and innovation. The establishment of the Asia-Pacific branch marks a strategic step in extending the brand’s reach into new and emerging markets.

“A major motivation for launching LUXE.TV in the Asian region was to introduce the standards of a media company that has already succeeded in European markets such as Luxembourg, France, and Belgium,” said a representative from Creative Forces. “We believe there is strong potential to create unique content by combining European expertise with Asian creativity—especially in a global industry increasingly shaped by AI and technology-based production.”

Since the launch in 2023, LUXE.TV has developed and produced a wide range of content spotlighting products, services, innovations, and artistic achievements from both domestic and international clients.

A representative from LUXE.TV Asia added, “Our short- to medium-term strategy focuses on strengthening partnerships and expanding our presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

