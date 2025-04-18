Angel Moms Patty Morin and Tammy Nobles Share Personal Accounts of Illegal Alien Crime

"Border policies that prioritized criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. President Trump and I are putting the safety of Americans first.” - Secretary Kristi Noem

WASHINGTON – Today, Angel Moms Patty Morin and Tammy Nobles shared their personal accounts of illegal alien crime. Patty Morin’s daughter, Rachel, was brutally murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador who was found guilty this week. Tammy Noble’s daughter, Kayla, was murdered by a MS-13 gang member from El Salvador.

Watch the full interview here.

Patty Morin and Tammy Nobles highlighted that many illegal aliens in the country are brutal criminals that are public safety threats who should not be loose on American streets.

PATTY MORIN: “There is also a majority amongst them that are criminals from other countries that have no regard for life at all. And I wanted people to understand just how brutal that they are and how they can just take a life without even giving it a second thought. And that this is a safety issue, and it is I believe, a national security issue, having all these criminals in our country.”

TAMMY NOBLES: “It comes from the love of my child and to make sure that no one else will suffer the way that Kayla did. Also, what she went through, she was sleeping in her bed, he broke into her room and strangled her. Everything is caught on voicemail. He beat her and raped her after he killed her.”

Neither Patty Morin or Tammy Nobles have heard from Democrats about the tragic and brutal murders of their young daughters.

PATTY MORIN: “I’ve heard no response from any Democrats. I’ve received some threatening phone calls, but I received no response from anybody. They’re ignoring it. It’s kind of like a little toddler, if I don’t look at you, you can’t see me. Or if I don’t look at that, I didn’t do that kind of thing. They are ignoring it.”

TAMMY NOBLES: “They never reached out to me even after Kayla was murdered and we found it was a 16-year-old known MS-13 gang member. The Democratic Party has never looked at her pictures when I testified in Congress. They never looked at her photos or said her name. And they always say the same thing, ‘Oh the Republicans are using you as a political stunt or I’m sorry, for your condolences.’ That’s all they had to offer. They did not offer any solutions on the ongoing problem.”

American leaders should be protecting American citizens. It’s common sense.

PATTY MORIN: “We should be protecting life, we should be protecting American citizens, that’s why you’re elected, that’s why we pay taxes. They are so out of touch with the American people, it boggles my mind.”

BOTTOM LINE: President Trump and Secretary Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime and are putting the safety of American citizens first.

###