As ICE Law Enforcement Works Without Pay, They Arrest More Worst of the Worst Over the Weekend

“While Americans enjoyed their weekends, DHS law enforcement officers continued to arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including violent child predators, gang members, drug traffickers, robbers, rapists, and reckless drunk drivers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our officers continue to risk their lives and work without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown. We will not let political games or violence against law enforcement slow us down from making American safe again.”

Worst of the worst arrests over the weekend include:

Bonifacio Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for dealing child pornography, in New Castle County, Delaware.

Fiacro Huerta-Tobon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with child contact, in Dallas County, Texas.

Pedro Castro-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary, shoplifting, rape, and incest with a minor in Alabama.

Kosal Chea, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, convicted for three counts of sexual assault inflicting bodily injury or victim is less than 16, offender three years older (felony), in Sanders County, Montana.

Nicolas Ortiz-Zenteno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for course of sexual conduct against a child, in Bronx, New York.

Angel Antonio Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and confirmed MS-13 gang member, convicted for burglary and rape, in Santa Monica, California.

Ramon Venzor-Villa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for smuggling of persons, in El Paso County, Texas.

Angel Avalos-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has five prior removals, convicted of felony forgery, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, criminal mischief, and multiple illegal entries across Texas, California, and Oregon.

Sammy Rey-Justiniano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon and operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, in Camden County, New Jersey.

Thiago Dos Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Jorge Avilez-Lara, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of alien smuggling, in Del Rio, Texas.

Oscar Paz-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of unlawful carrying of a weapon, in Bexar County, Texas.

Miguel Gomez-Riios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of force/assault deadly weapon not firearm, in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Nan-Su Hoang, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of burglary, in Pasadena, California.

Omar Garcia-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted trafficking of opium by possession, in Gaston County, North Carolina.