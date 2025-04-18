Face Forward International Hosts Inaugural Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament with Celebrity Co-Hosts Byron and Cece Scott

Event Details

Face Forward International Hosts Inaugural Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament and Fiesta with Celebrity Co-Hosts Byron and Cece Scott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Face Forward International has been providing free life-changing reconstructive surgery and emotional support services to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other cruel acts of crime from around the globe since its inception in 2007. On Monday, May 5th, 2025, the charity, along with co-hosts and long-term supporters, Celebrity Ambassadors, Lakers Legend, and golf aficionado, Byron Scott, and his wife, Operating Room Nurse, Owner of Contour Medical Spa, and reality star of VH1's Basketball Wives, Cece Scott, will present their first “Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament and Fiesta” at the beautiful Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda, CA.“Cece and I are proud and honored to help bring even more awareness and support to such a wonderful organization that is truly changing lives,” said Byron Scott. “My amazing wife has always been the driving force in vetting charities, and helping us choose where we give our time and our monetary support.”“When you get the chance to meet some of the survivors this organization has helped provide with free reconstructive surgery and aesthetic cosmetic services, you can literally SEE how your donations have helped change a life, inside and out,” added Cece Scott, “These inspiring, thriving survivors are truly the reason Byron and I have been ambassadors for Face Forward for nearly 10 years, and why Contour Medical Spa will also be supporting these survivors through our clinics here in Los Angeles and at our future location in the Dallas area.”The charity golf tournament will begin bright and early with an 8:30 a.m. early bird red carpet and 9:30 a.m. tournament shotgun start for golfers. The “Cinco de Mayo Fiesta”, for non-golfers to enjoy while awaiting the golfers’ return, begins at Noon with food and drinks, music, dancing, shopping, massages, silent auction, and more.All proceeds support Face Forward’s concierge care package of support services for survivors of violent crimes, all organized by the charity. Face Forward International currently flies patients from all over the world to Los Angeles or Dallas, to receive treatment from world-renowned surgeons and medical providers to treat injuries sustained from acts of violence including broken bones, scars, acid burns in addition to implant and tattoo removals for survivors of sex trafficking. Face Forward survivors receive direct surgical and emotional support services and, under the guidance of Co-Chairs of the organization's Physician Advisory Board, top surgeons Dr. Marc Mani (Beverly Hills) and Dr. Rod Rohrich (Dallas) and all thanks to individual and corporate donor support, grants, and special events. The charity does not receive government funding, so funds raised from larger-scale events are key to supporting the survivors they serve.“Just because someone can’t afford the high, rising costs of reconstructive surgery, doesn’t mean they aren’t deserving of it,” said Face Forward International Founder/CEO, Deborah Alessi. “The patients we serve have survived some of the most horrific crimes imaginable, and equally deserve to receive the best medical care possible. That is who and what Face Forward advocates for. We are truly changing lives, one survivor at a time. This is why we need donor support to continue serving as many as possible and for many more years to come.”Sign up today to join Byron and Cece Scott, their friends, and the Face Forward Family of supporters for this Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and a true celebration of turning trauma into triumph, and victims to victors!Fiesta Tickets start at $175, and Golf Packages begin at $350.Sponsorship Packages are still available and begin at $500 and up.To register visit: golffiesta.givesmart.comAbout Face Forward International:Face Forward International was founded on the principle that survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and cruel acts should have access to surgical care and emotional counseling regardless of their level of income. We exist to bridge this gap and provide these services, free of charge to survivors. Face Forward enables women, children, and men to reconstruct their lives inside and out for a brighter future. We always welcome support in the form of donations, sponsorship, and partnerships to advance our mission. An average patient’s treatment and visit costs approximately $11,000, and in 2024 alone, Face Forward provided over $2 million in free treatment services to survivors from 8 different countries and 9 states across America.To learn more or to make a contribution to support Face Forward International visit www.faceforwardintl.org To Register for the Golf Tournament and/or Fiesta Visit: golffiesta.givesmart.comPress/Media and all other Inquiries, contact: faceforward.mandi@gmail.com 747-207-5610

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.