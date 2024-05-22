Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics Welcomes Renowned Dermatologist, Dr. Ghada Abd El Qader, to their expert team
Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Ghada to their esteemed team of doctorsDUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics is delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Ghada to their esteemed team of doctors. With her exceptional skills and expertise in dermatology, Dr. Ghada brings a wealth of experience to the renowned clinic.
Dr. Ghada boasts a wealth of 12 years' experience in dermatology in the UAE. Having received training from prestigious international institutions, she is affiliated with and is an international trainer for esteemed companies such as Sinclair, Ipsen, Neauvia, PB Serum, and Cigalah.
What sets Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics apart is their unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care through their team of skilled doctors. Their dedication to excellence has earned Beverly Hills the reputation as the number one clinic in Dubai.
Internationally recognized, Dr. Ghada has patients from around the globe seeking her expertise. Her unmatched skills in dermatology have made her a leading specialist in the United Arab Emirates. Patients of all nationalities are captivated by Dr. Ghada’s artistic approach to enhancing the face and body without the need for surgery.
Deborah Alessi, the CEO of Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics, expressed her admiration for Dr. Ghada Abd El Qader, stating, "I have witnessed remarkable transformations for the face and body without resorting to surgery. Dr. Ghada's talent surpasses expectations, making her a favorite among patients worldwide."
