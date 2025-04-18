Utah’s Largest Private Residence Heads to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

27,080 Sq Ft Pool Barn with Event Space Potential 40,807 Sq Ft Main House with Eight Bedrooms Disney-Themed Spaces Including Swiss Family Robinson Bunkrooms Located Near Blacksmith Fork Canyon and Hyrum Reservoir 154-Acre Estate with Over 70,000 Sq Ft of Living Space

154-Acre Family Retreat in Hyrum to Auction in Cooperation with Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

It offers an unmatched combination of space, luxury, and versatility—creating a perfect environment to live, entertain, and make memories that will last a lifetime.” — Kerry Oman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most singularly unique private residences ever brought to market in the United States—a 70,000-square-foot estate in Hyrum, Cache Valley, Northern Utah—is headed to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed for US$34.5 million in cooperation with Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, the ranch-style estate stands as the largest private residence in Utah, designed to offer a retreat-like experience with capabilities for entertaining on a monumental scale. Bidding set to open 15 May via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 29 May at Sotheby’s London as a part of the ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale.

Situated near Blacksmith Fork Canyon and Hyrum Reservoir, with Logan just 15 minutes away and Salt Lake City a 75-minute drive, this expansive estate offers both seclusion and accessibility. At its heart is a five-level, 45-foot-tall ranch-style main residence connected by a tunnel to the pool barn, thus making it one structure, and Utah’s largest private home. The home boasts a 40,807 sq. ft. main residence, a 27,080 sq. ft. indoor pool barn, and a 2,266 sq. ft. tunnel.

Designed for gathering, entertaining, and making unforgettable memories, the home includes eight ensuite bedrooms, including an elegant primary suite and seven additional rooms, each with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, wet bars, and private baths.

Awe-inspiring themed spaces infuse whimsy and creativity into the luxurious design, from Swiss Family Robinson-inspired bunkrooms to a replica of Disneyland’s Tiki Hut and a shooting gallery reminiscent of Frontierland. The expansive open-plan main level includes a kitchen and dining room with a custom-built 42-seat table, along with a great room designed for multi-generational entertaining. The lower level includes a massive 62-seat theater room and an underground raceway that loops beneath the entire building footprint. A 2,266-square-foot tunnel, reminiscent of a Star Wars episode, connects the main home to a separate 27,080-square-foot pool barn—a structure standing 53 feet tall and poised to house a future indoor swimming pool, gym, and large event space, in addition to a 16-car garage.

Additional structures on the property include a guest house, a five-bay shop, well house, and a nearly complete large pond. The main home’s garage—affectionately known as the “Bat Cave”—accommodates four more vehicles. The estate’s outdoor offerings are equally impressive, with horse-friendly acreage, scenic views, and a gated entry off Highway 165. These features combine to create an unmatched level of privacy, luxury, and versatility.

“This estate is truly unlike anything else in the western United States,” said Oman. “It offers an unmatched combination of space, luxury, and versatility—creating a perfect environment to live, entertain, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re hosting family gatherings, special events, or simply enjoying the breathtaking views and peaceful surroundings, the estate will deliver an incredible living experience."

Nestled in Cache County, Hyrum offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty and community charm. At its center is Hyrum State Park, which features a 450-acre reservoir perfect for fishing, boating, and swimming, surrounded by 265 acres of scenic parkland ideal for picnics and camping. Blacksmith Fork Canyon invites year-round adventure, from hiking to wildlife observation. Cultural gems like Elite Hall, a historic dance venue listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and dining favorites like Herm’s Inn in nearby Logan enhance the area’s appeal. With Salt Lake City International Airport just 75 minutes away, the location strikes the perfect balance of serenity and connectivity.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photography and video credit Summit Sotheby's.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



