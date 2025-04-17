Traffic Advisory for April 17, 2025

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Boston Celtics Playoffs, Canal Street: Sunday, April 20, 2025, and Wednesday, April 23, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department has received a request from the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Tourism and Special Events to assist with making Canal Street free from vehicles during the NBA Playoff home games.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM and Wednesday from 4 PM to 11 PM at the following location:

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street

Information on the Marathon and Patriots’ Day closures can be found at boston.gov/marathon.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.