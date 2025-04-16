Submit Release
Prime Minister receives Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Uraloğlu

SLOVENIA, April 16 - They confirmed the good relations between the two countries, particularly in the field of infrastructure projects, and underlined the importance of the timely and successful construction of both the new tube of the Karavanke tunnel and the second railway track Divača–Koper, in which Turkish companies are involved. The Turkish side gave its full support to the two projects with the aim of bringing them to a successful completion together.

