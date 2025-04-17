California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Samuel Arredondo

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on the death of Samuel Arredondo, who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Joshua Tree, California on January 11, 2023. The incident involved deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“This was a tragic situation with a tragic outcome,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I sincerely hope this report provides the community and Mr. Arredondo’s family with the answers they've been waiting for. The California Department of Justice aims to partner with law enforcement to build a just and equitable legal environment, ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, and justice is accessible to everyone.”

On January 11, 2023, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call regarding Mr. Arredondo harassing a woman and attempting to break into her house. When the first deputy arrived, Mr. Arredondo had just broken a window and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders. Mr. Arredondo turned towards the deputy, raised his hands while holding a black object, and yelled, “Die.” The Deputy shot at Mr. Arredondo. A second deputy arrived, and Mr. Arredondo turned and went into the house through the broken window. When Mr. Arredondo subsequently reappeared in the corner of the window and was in a shooting stance, the second deputy fired at him and hit him. Mr. Arredondo then succumbed to his injuries.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the deputies involved acted without the intent to defend themselves and others from what each of them reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officers. As such, no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified five policy recommendations related to this incident. The first recommendation is that SBCSD update their dispatcher communications policy. Dispatch radio communication with the deputies regarding the location of the reporting party, while dispatch had the reporting party on the line, would have provided the deputies with information about their field of fire regarding the suspect when having to make crucial split-second decisions. Therefore, it is recommended that SBCSD expand the Communications Policy Manual to include the way circumstances and information must be relayed by dispatch during emergency traffic. The second recommendation is that SBCSD require deputies who have participated in officer-involved shootings to be placed in separate patrol vehicles when waiting for transportation to the station and when being transported to the station. This revision will prevent deputies from discussing the incident with each other prior to their attorney consultation and interview with Homicide Detail investigators.

The third recommendation is that SBCSD revise their policy to ensure that witnesses are to refrain from speaking or communicating with one another about the incident until after they have provided their statements to law enforcement. This addition to the policy will help preserve each witness’ recollection of the incident and will ensure that their statements are based on their own personal knowledge, free of hearsay and influence.

The fourth recommendation is that SBCSD install digital in-car video systems. The fifth recommendation is that SBCSD update their body worn camera policy.

A copy of the report can be found here.



