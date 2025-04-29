Attorney General Bonta: Trump Administration Unlawfully Cancelled Grants Intended to Root Out Housing Discrimination

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced co-leading a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of non-profit housing organizations harmed by the Trump Administration’s unlawful cancellation of Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) grants. Congress established FHIP in 1988, requiring the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide funds to non-profit housing organizations that carry out investigatory, enforcement, education, and outreach activities aimed at rooting out discrimination in the provision of housing. Congress has specifically appropriated funds to HUD for this purpose every year since FHIP’s inception.

On February 27, HUD cancelled 78 preexisting FHIP grants — totaling approximately $30 million — effective immediately and with no prior warning. HUD offered no rationale for its action beyond a blanket assertion that the decision was made at the direction of President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency because the grants purportedly “no longer effectuate…the program goals or agency priorities.” Three non-profit housing organizations that receive FHIP grants subsequently filed a class-action lawsuit — Massachusetts Fair Housing Center v. HUD — against the Trump Administration on behalf of all similarly situated organizations that had FHIP grants terminated on February 27. California is home to at least 7 fair housing organizations whose FHIP funds would be terminated.

“As I’ve said over and over again, the Trump Administration is not above the law. My fellow attorneys general and I are proud to be supporting non-profit organizations that Congress tasked to root out housing discrimination in our communities. The termination of these grants was illegal, and they must be reinstated,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The stakes are high — many of these non-profit organizations would be forced to close their doors without the grants and our states would suffer severe harms in tackling housing discrimination.”

On March 26, 2025, the class of non-profit housing organizations secured a temporary restraining order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts requiring the Trump Administration to continue providing the FHIP grants. The court, however, later dissolved the temporary restraining order and the non-profit housing organizations are currently asking that it be reinstated.

In the amicus brief, which was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the attorneys general argue that:

If allowed to take effect, HUD’s sudden and unlawful action will immediately and severely upend the important work of these FHIP organizations, resulting in more housing discrimination being left undetected and unredressed in their states.

In several crucial ways, the work done by the non-profit housing organizations complements the efforts of their states to provide safe, fair, and affordable housing to their residents while easing administrative burdens on their states. For example, a FHIP organization in California brought significant evidence to the California Civil Rights Department demonstrating that a property-management company in the San Francisco Bay Area had adopted overly restrictive rules that effectively barred rental applications from families with young children. Based on that evidence, the Department filed a lawsuit, which yielded a consent decree in 2023 prohibiting these rules and requiring restitutionary payments to affected families.

The non-profit housing organizations are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims. HUD’s determination to void 78 preexisting FHIP grants, with no explanation or consideration of the consequences to their states and their residents and communities, was arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in co-leading today’s amicus brief are New York Attorney General Leticia James and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell. They are joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the amicus brief can be found here.