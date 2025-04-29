Attorney General Bonta Sounds the Alarm, Releases Fourth Immigration Detention Facilities Report

SAN DIEGO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today released the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) fourth report on immigration detention facilities operating in California where noncitizens are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In an effort to increase transparency in these facilities, DOJ staff and a team of experts reviewed each of the six locked immigration detention facilities in operation in the state.

“California has a responsibility to understand the conditions in which all our residents live, including people who are detained at immigration detention facilities. My office’s review of facilities in California shows that issues previously identified have persisted, while new findings make clear that these facilities need significant improvements to fall in compliance with ICE’s own detention standards,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California’s facility reviews remain especially critical in light of efforts by the Trump Administration to both eliminate oversight of conditions at immigration detention facilities and increase its inhumane campaign of mass immigration enforcement, potentially exacerbating critical issues already present in these facilities by packing them with more people.”

BACKGROUND

The report is intended to provide members of the public and policymakers with critical information about the conditions that people in civil immigration detention in California are subjected to. In response to growing concerns for the health and safety of people in civil immigration detention, the California Legislature enacted Assembly Bill 103 in 2017 to require DOJ to review and report on conditions of confinement at immigration detention facilities through July 1, 2027. These concerns remain with respect to the immigration detention facilities still in operation in the state. During the review process for this report, DOJ staff — with support from a team of correctional and health care experts — reviewed each of the six locked immigration detention facilities in operation in the state, all of which are privately operated. As part of the review of each facility, the DOJ team toured each facility, reviewed and analyzed logs, policies, detainee records, and other documentation, and interviewed detention staff and 154 detained individuals across the six detention facilities.

THE 2025 REPORT

The 2025 report provides a comprehensive review of immigration detention facilities in California and closely examines applicable standards in areas including conditions of confinement, security classification and housing, use of force, discipline, restrictive housing, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) compliance, access to health care, and due process, with a particular focus on mental health.

The 2019 and 2021 reports offered a comprehensive review of conditions of confinement, the standard of care, and due process protections at facilities operating in California, some of which have since closed, and the 2022 report provided a focused review of how the seven immigration detention facilities operating in California at that time responded to the pandemic in the latter half of 2021, with focus on conditions of confinement and the facilities’ level of compliance with public health and safety measures.

DOJ’s prior reports identified inadequate mental health care services at detention facilities in California. This finding is consistent with research and other reviews of facilities nationwide and concerning given the negative impacts of detention on mental health. Detained people experience high rates of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and increased likelihood of self-harm behavior. All these conditions can worsen with increased lengths of time spent in detention facilities. As such, the 2025 report includes a particular focus on the mental health needs of detained individuals, including the availability and quality of mental health services, the prevalence of mental health conditions in the detained population, and the ways conditions of confinement in these facilities impact both mental health conditions and the due process rights of detained individuals.

Immigration enforcement and detention appears likely to continue to increase across the country under the Trump Administration, as evidenced by the significant increase of individuals held in ICE custody in California: as of April 2025, 3,104 people were held in detention. Future increases in population levels at detention facilities will have implications for the facilities’ ability to provide for health care and other detainee needs. At present, California has an approximate 7,000 detention bed capacity across all facilities which is poised to grow. This year, private detention center owners moved to expand new detention space to two facilities in Kern County.

Some of the latest report’s key observations include:

Pat Downs: DOJ was particularly concerned with Mesa Verde’s pat down search policy, in which detained persons were subjected to pat down searches anytime they left their housing unit. Detained individuals described the searches as invasive and inappropriate and reported a chilling effect on detained people’s decisions about whether to obtain medical and mental health services and meals. The policy resulted in allegations of sexual assault and numerous complaints from detained people against facility staff.

Medical Health Records: Recordkeeping, maintenance, and review of health care files at all six facilities were deficient. Without appropriate and comprehensive records, providers were often unable to create and implement adequate treatment plans.

Suicide Prevention and Intervention: DOJ identified a deficiency in suicide prevention and intervention strategies in every facility. This finding is particularly concerning because of the high suicide risk in detained populations.

Use of Force Practices: At different facilities, staff appeared to be overutilizing discipline and use of force and did not consider mental health conditions prior to engaging in calculated use of force incidents — as is required by ICE’s standards of care. DOJ identified disproportionate use of force against individuals with mental health diagnoses.

Discipline: At Golden State, detainees were over-disciplined, including for making complaints.

Solitary Confinement: Solitary confinement is associated with negative mental health outcomes and exacerbation of existing mental health conditions. Facilities generally not did not conduct mental health reviews required by ICE’s detention standards before placing detained people in segregation (also commonly known as solitary confinement) to avoid worsening existing mental health conditions. Some detained people spent periods of several months to over a year in conditions of isolation, which is harmful for any detained person but presents particular risk to those with underlying mental health conditions.

Medical Care: Across most facilities, detained persons faced delays in securing adequate medical care. At Mesa Verde, detainees face prolonged wait times for critical offsite care. At Desert View, there were some lapses with respect to the management of infectious diseases which are of particular concern in a facility seeing a high volume and high turnover of detainees who need appropriate treatment. At Otay Mesa, the DOJ team identified some lapses in the quality and timeliness of diagnostic care.

Due Process: Detention facilities did not consistently satisfy their obligations to support detained people to ensure that mental health conditions did not negatively impact their immigration outcomes. For example, DOJ received reports that detained people appeared for court without having received prescribed medication or other needed treatment, which meant they could not meaningfully participate in their hearings.

DOJ's Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement will host a Community Briefing on Thursday, May 22 at 10am to share the findings of this report. People interested can register here: https://doj-ca.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_8P7Xa1_3QoSdCJts3EnfbA

A copy of the report is available in English here and in Spanish here.