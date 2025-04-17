Foley Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak Bloom!
Next week, April 21st - 25th, Foley Library will hosting a series of events for International Poetry Month, but this week we are celebrating nature's poetry!
It started last week, as a few trees on the south east corner came to life with a show that conjured a passing around of Anne of Green Gables "Snow Queen" quotes between library faculty and staff.
" I called it Snow Queen because it was so white. Of course, it won’t always be in blossom, but one can imagine that it is, can’t one?”- Anne of Green Gables chapter 4, Lucy Maude Montgomery
As the days are getting longer and a bit warmer, the arch of trees to the west of the building is in full bloom, and not to be missed!
