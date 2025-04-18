Liveops Wins 2025 Healthiest Employers® Award

Recognized as the #5 Healthiest Workplace in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer service solutions, has been named a 2025 Healthiest Employers® award winner by the Phoenix Business Journal, earning the #5 spot among all honorees in the Valley. The award recognizes organizations in the Greater Phoenix area that prioritize employee well-being through innovative, people-first strategies and measurable health initiatives.

Liveops was one of 57 companies selected as finalists for this year’s program—standing out for its holistic approach to wellness and commitment to empowering a remote workforce. This annual recognition evaluates companies on six core pillars of workplace wellness, including culture and leadership commitment, strategic planning, and data-driven outcomes. Liveops' placement in the top five underscores its ongoing dedication to building a thriving, health-conscious remote workforce.

Thriveops: Supporting the Whole Person

Launched in 2023, Thriveops is Liveops’ branded wellness program designed to support all pillars of health: physical, mental, financial, social, and community. With initiatives ranging from fitness challenges and health screenings to financial education and mental health resources, the program aims to support team members in living balanced, fulfilling lives.

“At Liveops, we believe that employee total wellbeing is fundamental to performance,” said Shawnee Cochran, Vice President of Human Resources. “Our Thriveops wellness program doesn’t just offer resources — it creates a culture of connection, motivation, and personal growth. This honor is a reflection of how deeply we value the people who power our business.”

Participation in Thriveops exceeded 76% within its first year — a powerful indicator of both engagement and program impact. Employees have access to virtual counseling, wellness reimbursements, a robust incentive program, and peer-led support groups that help create a vibrant, health-focused culture across a fully remote workforce.

Celebrating a Culture of Health

“Our people are our greatest strength, and supporting their well-being is not just a priority—it’s part of who we are,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “This recognition reflects the deep care we put into building a healthy, supportive environment where our team can thrive—professionally and personally.”

As a fully remote organization, Liveops has designed its culture and operations around flexibility and empowerment. Thriveops complements this model by helping employees take advantage of their remote environment to build healthy routines and stay connected. Liveops also offers wellness reimbursements, employee support groups, and education on preventive care and chronic condition management.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Compared to industry benchmarks, Liveops achieves a 10% higher first-call resolution rate and 15% higher satisfaction scores. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 25 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About Healthiest Employers®

Founded in 2009, Healthiest Employers® is an awards program that recognizes organizations committed to creating a healthy workplace. Powered by Springbuk, the award uses a data-driven assessment that evaluates culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.

The Healthiest Employers® of the Valley award, presented in partnership with the Phoenix Business Journal, honors companies in Arizona that are setting the standard for workplace well-being.

For more information, visit https://www.healthiestemployers.com/.

