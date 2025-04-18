Excelsior University announces $400,000 in new scholarships

These scholarships will be available to students attending Excelsior's Summer 1 term, enrolling now through May 5.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University today announced $400,000 in funds for new scholarship opportunities. These scholarships will be exclusively available to students attending Excelsior's Summer 1 term, enrolling now through May 5.“Excelsior’s mission is to remove barriers to higher education,” said Excelsior University President David Schejbal. “We know that affordability is a significant challenge for many students. Just as we support our learners academically, we support them financially. The University is reinvesting in what matters most: our students.” According to a 2024 Gallup poll , cost is the leading reason Americans do not complete higher education degrees. 87% of those polled said that cost is a “very” or “moderately” important reason that they are not currently enrolled in postsecondary education.With Excelsior projecting to close its fiscal year with a surplus, the University’s leadership chose to immediately award more than $400,000 to students with financial need through scholarships.“This fiscal year to date, Excelsior University has awarded and disbursed 965 scholarships, totaling $511,354,” said Christine Morris, Excelsior University executive director of student financial services. “We will approach $1 million awarded in scholarships with these additional funds. Our financial aid team is committed to working with every student to find solutions, ensuring that cost won’t stand in the way of their academic goals.”Contact Excelsior University’s financial aid office to learn more about enrollment and financial support at vafa@excelsior.edu or 855-323-9235.For more information on Excelsior University, visit www.excelsior.edu # # #Media Contact Excelsior University:Jason Bonafide, jbonafide@excelsior.edu, 518-608-8446ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITYExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

