Governor Kotek Appoints New Director to Lead Oregon Public Defense Commission, Outlines Expectations for the Agency

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced new leadership for the Oregon Public Defense Commission (OPDC) and outlined expectations for their work to address the unrepresented crisis in Oregon.

The Governor appointed Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) executive director Ken Sanchagrin as the interim executive director of the OPDC, replacing Jessica Kampfe, effective immediately. Ryan Keck, deputy director at CJC, will take on Sanchagrin’s previous role in an interim capacity.

“It is unacceptable that more than 4,000 defendants in Oregon do not have attorneys assigned,” Governor Kotek said. “The public defense crisis poses an urgent threat to public safety and delays justice for victims. The Oregon Public Defense Commission has a duty to provide attorneys to defendants who cannot afford them, and it will take all branches of state government to work together to resolve this crisis with urgency and transparency. I appreciate Director Sanchagrin for stepping up to take on this challenge.”

In addition to selecting Sanchagrin, Governor Kotek also outlined a set of expectations for the agency, including:

By June 1, present a clear timeline for when the unrepresented crisis in Oregon will end.

Develop and execute a plan focused on resolving the unrepresented crisis in the six Oregon counties where it is worst by working with the local courts, defense providers, and district attorneys.

Increase transparency in how the OPDC spends Oregon taxpayer dollars.

Work closely with the Oregon Judicial Department on data and information sharing across the state.

Work to better support defense providers and ensure increased accountability of the provisions within public defense contracts.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 337 (2023), the OPDC moved from the judicial branch to the executive branch on January 1, 2025. The legislature determines the budget for the agency.

Prior to becoming the CJC executive director in 2020, Sanchagrin served as its Director of Research, overseeing the implementation of the Oregon Statistical Transparency of Policing (STOP) Program and the creation of numerous statistical reports examining sentencing, recidivism, and other criminal justice system policy issues in Oregon. He has a PhD and master’s degree in sociology from the University of Iowa, a law degree from Michigan State University, and a BA in history from the College of Charleston.

A headshot for Sanchagrin can be found here.

