Auto Driveaway Actively Seeking Add-On Acquisitions to Expand National Footprint

Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC announced it is pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities to expand and enhance its nationwide service offerings.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC, a leading technology-enabled transportation and logistics provider, announced today that it is actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities to expand and enhance its nationwide service offerings.

With over 70 years of experience, Auto Driveaway is comprised of three core divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers on Demand. Headquartered in the Greater Chicago area, the company operates more than 40 staffed locations across the United States. It specializes in efficient, safe, and reliable driveaway services for a diverse client base that includes dealerships, commercial fleets, fleet management companies, upfitters, and OEMs.

The company offers comprehensive services supporting Class 1 through Class 8 assets, including:

• Professional vehicle transport

• Secure vehicle storage

• Licensing and titling services

• Detailing

• Claims management

• Vehicle maintenance coordination

• Decal/wrap coordination

• All powered by proprietary technology and reporting capabilities

Auto Driveaway has completed over 30 successful acquisitions in recent years, including all former franchise offices and a variety of independent logistics businesses. This history reflects the company’s deep expertise in the purchase and seamless integration of smaller transport companies.

The company is now seeking complimentary vehicle logistics, driveaway, and fleet services businesses of any size and location. Opportunities are welcome with or without the continued involvement of current ownership or management. Auto Driveaway is committed to a smooth and professional acquisition process, and is pleased to execute standard non-disclosure agreements and intermediary fee agreements.

For inquiries, discussions, or deal suggestions, please contact:

Jeff Ellis

Managing Member, Evanston Partners LLC

jellis@evanstonpartners.com

865-406-3307

________________________________________

Relevant SIC Codes for this inquiry:

7549 – Automobile Transporters & Driveaway

7299 – Automotive Title and Licensing Services

4210 – Vehicle Relocation Services

________________________________________

About Auto Driveaway:

Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC is a premier provider of vehicle transport solutions, offering tailored services backed by decades of experience and proprietary technology. With a coast-to-coast network and industry-leading standards, Auto Driveaway continues to innovate and expand to meet the evolving needs of fleet and transportation clients nationwide.

