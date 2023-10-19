Pop-A-Lock Franchises Raise Thousands for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

During the third annual PAL’s Heroes St. Jude fundraiser, our dedicated franchises rallied together and raised an impressive $37,951.44.

UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop-A-Lock is pleased to announce that its franchises raised $37,951.44 during its third annual PAL’s Heroes St. Jude fundraiser. Contributions resulted from direct donations, cash donations, and silent auction items. The event took place during Pop-A-Lock’s 2023 National Franchise Convention, which was held in Orlando, Florida in August.

PAL’s Heroes, Pop-A-Lock’s non-profit organization, began its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2015, and after this year’s fundraiser, PAL’s Heroes is closing in on surpassing its goal of raising $1 million. PAL’s Heroes’ dedication to education, awareness, and fundraising to support the patients of St. Jude’s helps ensure families will never have to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Sam Landers, President and CEO of Pop-A-Lock’s Owners Group, commented about the success of the fundraiser: “I am very pleased with the results of this year’s fundraiser and am proud of our franchises for working together to raise money to ‘unlock the cure.’ I want to personally thank John Guidry for organizing this year’s event, Mike Kenessey with American Key Supply for coordinating tens of thousands of dollars in silent auction items, Angel Dukes and Elizabeth Norwood for their generous help and assistance, and Key Innovations for their continued support. I’d also like to thank all our donors: American Key Supply, System Forward America, Lock Labs, Southern Lock & Supply, Kaba Ilco, Lucky Line, Intelligent Key Solutions, TOPDON, Abrites, Keyline USA, JMA USA, and Autel. Finally, I’d like to thank System Forward America for supporting this event every year.”

Along with hosting the St. Jude fundraiser, PAL’s Heroes supports St. Jude through the annual ALOA Gala, annual St. Jude Walk/Run, and St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Pop-A-Lock was founded in 1991 by local law enforcement officers who recognized the need for a mobile, on-site locksmith in their area. Since then, Pop-A-lock has grown to become one of the nation’s largest and most trusted local locksmiths, providing peace of mind to over 8,500 communities. In addition to automotive services, Pop-A-Lock also offers at-the-door residential and commercial services. To learn more about PAL’s Heroes as well as Pop-A-Lock’s full line of services, visit popalock.com.

