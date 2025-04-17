City of Hamilton and Hamilton Waterfront Trust working together to transition programming to the City

HAMILTON, ON – With Council approval, the City of Hamilton and Hamilton Waterfront Trust (HWT) will continue working to prioritize the seamless transition of existing programs and services.

The Hamilton Waterfront Trust will dissolve, and over the coming months work through a planned transition with the City to ensure Hamiltonians can continue to enjoy the waterfront experience.

Programming and services that will transition to the City include:

Outdoor rink

Harbour tours

Waterfront trolley

Music and entertainment events

“Hamilton’s waterfront is one of our city’s greatest treasures, and we’re committed to keeping it vibrant, accessible, and welcoming for everyone. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Hamilton Waterfront Trust for their years of dedication and service,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “As we move through this transition, our focus is on ensuring a smooth and seamless handover, so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the unique programs and experiences that make our waterfront so special.”

“The City appreciates the Hamilton Waterfront Trust Board and staff for their vision and dedication to our community,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The waterfront is a jewel, and we are committed to preserving its role as a gathering place where community, culture, and nature come together.”

Quick Facts: