Space Force Association Welcomes Four New Corporate Partners

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the addition of four esteemed corporate partners: By Light Professional IT Services, SRC, Inc. Spaceport America, and Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation/Air Force CyberWorx. These partnerships underscore SFA's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the space and defense sectors and strengthening the space ecosystem.

By Light Professional IT Services

By Light Professional IT Services LLC and is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, specializing in cybersecurity, communications, modeling and simulation, and digital services. With a mission to connect, protect, and prepare warfighters and federal agencies for every next possibility, By Light offers a comprehensive suite of services, including custom cyber ranges, workforce optimization, and mission-ready training. Their expertise in IT solutions, cloud and managed services, and unmanned aerial systems positions them as a valuable partner in enhancing the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force and its allies.

SRC, Inc.

SRC, Inc. is a not-for-profit research and development company, that combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Spaceport America

Spaceport America, located in southern New Mexico, is the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport. Spanning 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range, it offers a rocket-friendly environment with 6,000 square miles of restricted airspace, a 12,000-foot runway, and approximately 340 days of sunshine annually. As a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-licensed launch complex, Spaceport America serves as a hub for commercial spaceflight operations, hosting tenants such as Virgin Galactic and Boeing, and supporting a range of aerospace activities.

Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation/Air Force CyberWorx

Catalyst Campus serves as a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado's aerospace and defense industry. Their mission is to cultivate partnerships and spark innovation to stimulate business growth. Air Force CyberWorx, a program under Catalyst Campus, focuses on accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions to enhance the Air Force's mission capabilities.

These partnerships underscore SFA's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the space and defense sectors and strengthening the global space community. For more details about the SFA and its mission, visit ussfa.org.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

