Tonic.ai Acquires Fabricate, Expanding its Leadership in Synthetic Data for Software and AI Development

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai , the leading platform for privacy-preserving data synthesis, today announced the acquisition of Fabricate , a cutting-edge synthetic data generation product built by Mockaroo. As part of the acquisition, Fabricate’s creator and Mockaroo CEO & Founder, Mark Brocato, will join the Tonic.ai team to lead the product’s continued development.This move notably expands the breadth of Tonic.ai’s capabilities by adding schema-first, from-scratch data generation to its product line. Fabricate is purpose-built for greenfield development, where no production data exists or existing data cannot be used due to privacy constraints. Its AI-powered engine generates realistic, relational data from scratch using schema definitions, SQL with embedded guidance, or even natural language prompts. By folding Fabricate into its product suite, Tonic.ai broadens its offerings, providing modern software and AI teams with the most comprehensive synthetic data solutions on the market, supporting structured and unstructured data, ephemeral test environments, and AI-ready data pipelines.“This acquisition marks a major milestone in Tonic.ai’s mission to make high-quality, privacy-safe data accessible to every software developer and AI engineer,” said Ian Coe, CEO and Co-founder of Tonic.ai. “With Fabricate, we’re extending our synthetic data platform to include intelligent data generation from schema and from natural language, enhancing our ability to support new product development, model training, and edge case testing in ways that complement our production data-based workflows. And we’re doing it with the help of LLMs and a rules engine purpose-built for this generation of builders.”The news arrives during a key moment of consolidation in the data synthesis industry. With Gartner estimating that synthetic data will displace real data in AI models by 2030, Tonic.ai’s acquisition of Fabricate solidifies the company’s position as an industry leader in the field. The development follows the recent announcement of Tonic.ai’s strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to advance responsible AI innovation.At the heart of Fabricate is an AI-powered engine that enables users to generate fully relational synthetic databases using schema, sample data, or natural language. Fabricate is a fast, intuitive, and powerful product that enables teams to accelerate scenario and functional testing and greenfield application development, while also powering use cases like LLM fine-tuning, model training, and data augmentation with realistic, high-volume datasets that don’t yet exist in source systems.By generating novel, statistically-rich data aligned to specific use cases, such as edge case simulation, bias correction, or rare scenario injection, Fabricate gives developers the ability to generate data to meet the needs of any technical workflow. Its natural-language prompt interface further reduces barriers to adoption, making synthetic data generation accessible to technical and non-technical users.“Joining Tonic.ai represents an opportunity to bring Fabricate’s vision to a broader audience and a deeper level of impact,” said Mark Brocato. “Fabricate was built to help developers move faster without relying on sensitive or inaccessible data. Tonic.ai’s platform takes that philosophy to another level, enabling secure, compliant, and realistic data generation across every stage of the software and AI development lifecycle.”With this acquisition, Tonic.ai extends its support for all modalities of synthetic data generation. It enables organizations to unlock and protect their data at every layer, from fully automated pipelines for unstructured and structured production data to from-scratch generation for new ideas, models, and environments. Whether powering shift-left testing in enterprise applications, building HIPAA-compliant healthcare datasets, or preparing sensitive enterprise content for generative AI pipelines, Tonic.ai’s suite of solutions ensures that innovation is never gated by data access or privacy risk.Tonic.ai is trusted by hundreds of customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies, healthcare networks, and global financial institutions, who rely on its products to safely develop and deploy software faster while meeting strict regulatory standards like HIPAA, PCI, CCPA, and GDPR. The acquisition of Fabricate continues Tonic.ai’s investment in developer-centric tools that prioritize agility without compromising privacy.To learn more about Fabricate, visit www.tonic.ai/fabricate -------About Tonic.aiTonic.ai empowers developers while protecting privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for software testing, model training, and AI implementation. Its platform supports the full spectrum of synthetic data generation—from transforming structured and unstructured production data to generating new datasets from scratch—and integrates seamlessly into modern development and ML workflows. Founded in 2018 by former engineers from Palantir, Tableau, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, Tonic.ai is backed by Insight Partners, Notable Capital, Bloomberg Beta, and SV CISO Investments. The company has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London. For more information, visit Tonic.ai.

